Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday In The ICU As He Recovers From Tragic Snowplow Incident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his birthday a little differently this year. The Marvel star turned 52-years-old on Saturday, January 7, in the ICU unit after being "crushed" in a terrifying snow plow accident that occurred on New Year's Day.
Renner took to social media to share a sweet birthday tribute from The Base Chicago youth organization, captioned the Instagram Story: "Thank you For the Birthday Love !!!"
This isn't the first time he's given fans an update on his health. The day prior, on Friday, January 6, the Hawkeye actor posted a sweet snapshot of the hospital staff gathered around his bed. "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote.
Before that, Renner teased he was enjoying an "ICU spa moment" to lift his "spirits" alongside a clip of his sister shampooing his hair through a shower cap. "Thank you mama, thank you sis," he captioned the video. "Thank [all of you] for your love."
This comes only days after Renner was involved in a brutal snowplow accident this past holiday weekend. The Avengers star had briefly stepped out of his Snowcat while helping a family member dig their car out of the snow when the vehicle started rolling towards him. He was unable to get out of the way in time and was left with full body injuries.
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," Renner's rep said in a statement at the time. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."
The 911 emergency logs later revealed that at the time of the call, the father-of-one was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing after his chest had been crushed by the plow. He was also bleeding heavily and audibly in pain.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed in a press conference held on Tuesday, January 3, that local authorities believed the incident to be nothing more than a "tragic accident", noting they "do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all."