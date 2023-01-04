Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Gruesome Snow Plow Accident: 'Thank You All For The Kind Words'
Jeremy Renner updated fans on how he's doing just two days after it was revealed he was in a horrific snow plow accident.
"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," the 51-year-old captioned a selfie from a hospital bed via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3.
Of course, people quickly took to the comments section to share their well-wishes with the Tag star. Ashley Benson wrote, "🖤🖤 get well soon. Praying for you," while Steve Aoki said, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!"
Chris Pratt stated, "Continued prayers your way brutha. ♥️."
As OK! previously reported, the star "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he accidentally ran over one of his legs while plowing the road with a Snowcat in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
However, he seemed to be doing better, as Renner "returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," his rep revealed, adding that the A-lister's family wished to "express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families."
"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the statement concluded.
According to a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
“Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” public information officer Kristin Vietti told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”