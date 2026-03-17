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Jerry O'Connell Claims the 'Only Time' Wife Rebecca Romijn Is 'Intimate' With Him Is When She 'Takes a Hit' From Her Vape Pen

Photo of Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell claimed the 'only time' wife Rebecca Romijn is 'intimate' with him is when she 'takes a hit' from her vape pen.

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March 17 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn are high on romance in the bedroom — literally.

During the Monday, March 16, episode of the “Club Random” podcast, the actor revealed his wife only gets “intimate” with him when she’s high.

The topic of smoking arose as O’Connell begged podcast host Bill Maher to “get higher” than he’s “ever been on any episode.”

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Source: @ClubRandom_/X

Jerry O'Connell guest-starred on the 'Club Random' podcast.

“I want you to blow it in my face,” the movie star, 52, said.

Maher was “happy” to oblige and asked whether O’Connell smokes as well.

“I don’t smoke myself, but listen, I live with someone who smokes — vapes, actually,” he explained. “The only time my wife finds me appealing, is intimate with me … the only time my wife — what’s the word? — touches me is if my wife takes a hit off that pen.”

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Image of Jerry O'Connell's wife likes to get high in the bedroom.
Source: @ClubRandom_/X

Jerry O'Connell's wife likes to get high in the bedroom.

O’Connell’s s-- life came up later on in the episode when Maher asked if he was a “health nut.”

“I’m getting this picture: A guy doesn’t get laid unless his wife is high, he’s always on Instagram, eating s----- food,” the TV host quipped.

“Well, my wife gets high every day, so don’t worry about me!” O’Connell teased.

Romijn, 53, and O’Connell have been married since July 2007 and share twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, 17. The ex-model was previously married to John Stamos from 1998 to 2005.

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Jerry O'Connell's Wife and Kids Got 'Physical' With Him After Kamala Harris' Election Loss

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Image of Rebecca Romijn was previously married to John Stamos.
Source: @ClubRandom_/X

Rebecca Romijn was previously married to John Stamos.

Elsewhere on Monday’s podcast episode, O’Connell shockingly revealed that his family got “physical” with him about his remarks following Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss.

"I said something along the lines of 'there was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.' I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spit-balling ideas. It was a shock. My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage," he recalled.

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Image of Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell have been married for nearly 19 years.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell have been married for nearly 19 years.

The Sliders alum added, "So if I am being careful with you in how I say things, yes, I live in California. I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke, they'd become very angry with me."

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Image of Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell share two kids.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell share two kids.

Maher, 70, then placed himself in O’Connell’s shoes and considered how he would react in a similar situation.

"Whatever household situation I'm in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I'm sorry. We'll have to work that out. But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f--- up," he said.

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