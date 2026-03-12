or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > jerry o'connell
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jerry O'Connell Reveals How Rebecca Romijn Gave Him an Ultimatum to Quit Smoking: She 'Wouldn't Touch Me'

split photo of Jerry O’Connell & Rebecca Romijn
Source: MEGA

Jerry O’Connell shared how hypnosis and Rebecca Romijn’s ultimatum helped him quit smoking.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jerry O'Connell, the well-known actor from Star Trek: Lower Decks, has shared the unique method he employed to quit smoking 14 years ago.

During an episode of Sophia Bush’sWork in Progress” podcast, O'Connell explained that he hired a hypnotist to help him break free from nicotine addiction.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jerry O’Connell revealed he quit smoking through hypnosis.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O’Connell revealed he quit smoking through hypnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

“I struggled with nicotine for decades, struggled with it, had to get hypnotized,” he stated. Remarkably, this approach proved effective, with O'Connell proudly noting, “Haven't had a ciggy in, like, 14 years."

Article continues below advertisement

One of the key factors that motivated O'Connell to quit was a serious ultimatum from his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn. “My wife said she would not touch me if I smoked, and that lasted about two months,” he shared. This ultimatum highlighted the seriousness of his situation and pressured him to take action.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor said he struggled with smoking for decades.
Source: MEGA

The actor said he struggled with smoking for decades.

MORE ON:
jerry o'connell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, O'Connell thought Romijn was joking about her ultimatum. However, he soon realized the gravity of her words. “After about three and a half weeks, I was like, ‘I gotta do something.’ And I tried to quit, and I couldn’t quit,” he recounted.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rebecca Romijn gave him an ultimatum to stop smoking.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Romijn gave him an ultimatum to stop smoking.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor eventually reached out to a friend who had successfully quit smoking. This friend provided him with the contact information for a hypnotist.

“I went to see [the hypnotist] and I had to bring a photo of my children and my wife," he said. He recalled the session, describing how he sat in a reclined position, listened to soothing spa music, and fell asleep while the hypnotist counted down.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jerry O’Connell sought help from a hypnotist.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O’Connell sought help from a hypnotist.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the session, O'Connell felt skeptical about the efficacy of hypnosis. “I woke up and was like, ‘That was baloney. What a joke. I can't believe I just gave some old lady $800. What a waste of money!’”

However, the true test came when he attempted to smoke again. He recalled, “Got to my car, put the ciggy in my mouth, brought the lighter up, and… I wanted it so bad. I couldn’t light it.”

O'Connell and Romijn married in 2007 and are proud parents to twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, who were born in 2008.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.