'It's a Little Scary': Jerry O'Connell Hits Back at John Stamos' Comments About His Wife Rebecca Romijn in Bombshell Memoir
Jerry O'Connell will never stop defending Rebecca Romijn.
On Thursday, December 14, The Talk co-host, 49, once again slammed John Stamos for his wild comments about the Femme Fatale actress, 51, in his bombshell memoir If You Would Have Told Me.
"It's a little scary," O'Connell said of the Full House alum, 60 — who was married to Romijn from 1998 until 2005 — after he called the blonde beauty the "devil" when they were together. "People gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens."
While the Stand by Me actor continued his day in New York City, he admitted to the reporter if he and Romijn ever decided to end their romance and write a tell-all book, he would give her a heads up — which Stamos allegedly did not.
O'Connell — who married the Ugly Betty alum in 2007 — recently revealed he and Romijn had no clue she would be blasted in the Glee star's memoir. "We find out just like anyone else," the Kangaroo Jack star said in an interview.
The public was stunned by what Stamos had to say about his time with Romijn. "Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," he wrote about their past union in the book, which was released in October. "There's nothing more to say."
- John Stamos' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Had No 'Warning' She'd Be Torn Apart in Actor's Bombshell Memoir, Husband Jerry O'Connell Reveals
- 'She Was the Devil': John Stamos 'Hated' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn When Their Marriage Fell Apart
- John Stamos Felt 'Emasculated' in 'Doomed' Marriage to Rebecca Romijn: 'She Outgrew Me'
According to Stamos, a big part of the downfall of his relationship with Romijn was her career was skyrocketing while his stalled. "As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he alleged.
"She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it," the Big Shot actor penned. "But through all that, there's zero talk about having kids and starting a family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stamos took things a step further when getting into how deeply the end of their love affair affected him. "My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long," he wrote. "I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years."
"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," the sitcom star added. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"
TMZ conducted the interview with O'Connell.