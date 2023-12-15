'It's a Little Scary': Jerry O'Connell Hits Back at John Stamos' Comments About His Wife Rebecca Romijn in Bombshell Memoir

"It's a little scary," O'Connell said of the Full House alum, 60 — who was married to Romijn from 1998 until 2005 — after he called the blonde beauty the "devil" when they were together. "People gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens."

While the Stand by Me actor continued his day in New York City, he admitted to the reporter if he and Romijn ever decided to end their romance and write a tell-all book, he would give her a heads up — which Stamos allegedly did not.