Rebecca Romijn Won't Respond to John Stamos' Memoir Claims Because She Doesn't 'Want to Help Him Sell More Books': Source
Rebecca Romijn is turning a blind eye to the drama.
Though ex-husband John Stamos' new memoir didn't paint her in the best light, an insider revealed the actress will not be responding to his countless claims.
"She doesn’t want to give John any more oxygen or attention and help him sell more books," the source stated.
However, that didn't stop her current husband, Jerry O'Connell, 49, from commenting on the situation at hand, sharing on Access Hollywood that they didn't "get any warning" about the shocking stories the Full House alum would be publicizing.
"We [found] out just like anyone else," he added, noting he wouldn't be discussing it more since "it’s not really my place to say."
In Stamos' tome, If You Would Have Told Me, the dad-of-one, 60, explained that his former spouse's surging career took a toll on their relationship.
"As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he wrote in the book, which debuted on Tuesday, October 24. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."
The Hollywood hunk said that the blonde beauty, 50, began to focus more on work instead of their "dream" to start a family.
"It feels as though she doesn't share that dream with me anymore," he said. "We're trying new things and growing, but not together."
"She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," spilled Stamos.
"There's nothing more to say," he added. "There's a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good."
"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," he confessed of how he felt toward her during their rough patch. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."
The pair, who married in 1994, separated in 2003, announcing their split to the public one year later. Things were finalized in 2005.
Stamos went on to find love with actress Caitlin McHugh, 37, and in 2018, the two tied the knot and welcomed son Billy.
He recently credited his family for helping him with his mental and physical health. "They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it. You could get going for a little while. Then it's like, ‘I can drink again.’ So it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me,” he explained.
Page Six reported on Romijn refusing to comment on Stamos' book.