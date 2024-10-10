John Stamos Insists He Wasn't Trying to 'Badmouth' or 'Embarrass' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Despite Shading Her in His Memoir
John Stamos doesn't regret releasing his shocking memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, last year even though it didn't paint some people in the best light.
The actor admitted in a new interview that initially, he called his publicist "crying" when it first came out, recalling that he told them, "What did I do?"
"And this saying came to me: anything less than the truth is paralysis. … I know it sounds corny, but it sets you free," the dad-of-one, 61, explained.
Though the Full House alum admitted in his book that he once thought ex-wife Rebecca Romijn was "the devil," he insisted his tome wasn't meant to shade anyone.
"Why badmouth somebody or why embarrass someone?" he questioned. "Talking about myself was one thing and being brutally honest with myself, but about other people?"
As OK! reported, the former heartthrob detailed the demise of his and the actress' marriage in the book, noting he "hated" for her a period of time.
"I was very much of the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn't, and that's humiliating. I don't blame her for it," he wrote. "It was just the perception that people took, and maybe they weren't wrong. She was doing great at that time, and I wasn't."
Since the blonde beauty's career was on the rise, there was "zero talk about having kids and starting a family," something Stamos desired.
The actor — who has been married to actress Caitlin McHugh, 38, since 2018 — detailed how their relationship withered over the years.
"She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," he penned.
"There's nothing more to say," he concluded. "There's a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good."
Shortly after the book made headlines, Romijn's current husband, Jerry O'Connell, hinted to Access Hollywood that they were taken back by Stamos' memoir, revealing she didn't "get a warning" about what her ex would share about their ill-fated romance.
Elsewhere in Stamos' interview, he said it was "very emotional and very difficult" to record the audiobook, where he also made several edits to his own work.
"I did so much rewriting, they wanted to kill me. I moved stuff around. I moved chapters around. I took stuff out. I put stuff in," he recalled. "But I loved it. And it’s very cathartic, I think. You’re in this little booth, almost like a confessional or something."
