Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Disses Taylor Swift's Love Life, Claims Singer 'Switches Boyfriends Like She Switches Her Underwear'
It's safe to say that Angelina Pivarnick is not a Swiftie.
The reality star dissed Taylor Swift when Pivarnick was explaining on the Thursday, October 3, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that viewers often poke fun at her messy love life.
"No one says one thing to her when she switches boyfriends like she switches her underwear," the Staten Island native, 38, said of the Grammy winner, 34.
Costar Deena Cortese, 37, simply replied, "She’s Taylor Swift..."
"I know, she’s allowed and I’m not," Pivarnick said.
The "Cruel Summer" singer has been dating Travis Kelce, 34, for over a year, but despite what the MTV star claimed, Swift was often criticized for her dating history after romancing stars like Joe Jonas, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris.
The superstar even shamed Netflix after a character in the series Ginny & Georgia uttered in a 2021 episode, "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."
"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," the songwriter tweeted at the time. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY."
"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you," added Swift, whose documentary streams on the platform.
Meanwhile, Pivarnick has made headlines for her own relationships, having been engaged multiple times.
She and Chris Larangeira divorced in 2022 after marrying in 2019, and the year after her split was finalized, she became engaged to Vinny Tortorella. However, the couple has endured countless rough patches in their relationship.
The same week the aforementioned episode aired, the EMT pled guilty to a disorderly conduct charge related to a domestic violence incident with Tortorella.
According to a report, the judge ruled for a conditional dismissal, so if she adheres to her probation requirements, it will be erased from her record.
"All of Angelina’s criminal charges were dismissed. She admitted responsibility for a non-criminal offense," her attorney James Leonard Jr. told a news outlet. "We are very happy with the outcome."
In August 2023, the Couples Therapy alum called the cops on Tortorella after an alleged altercation but declined to press charges.
Pivarnick was also engaged to David Kovacs in 2011, Anthony Lamberti from 2013 to 2014 and Louie Gero from 2016 to 2017.