NEWS Is Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Back With Ex-Fiancé Vinny Tortorella After Messy Split? See Their 'Date Night' Photos Source: @angelinamtv/instagram;@vinnyhandsome/instagram The two first started dating in 2022.

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick appears to be back with ex-fiancé Vinny Tortorella four months after she ended their engagement and labeled him a "clout chaser." On Sunday, June 1, Tortorella posted photos of the two out together at a restaurant, captioning the upload, "🍽️ Date night #PhotoDump // Scroll ➡️ for 🍑, dinner and dessert 😋."

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Back Together?

Source: @vinnyhandsome/instagram Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick had a 'date night' four months after she confirmed they ended their engagement.

The first shot pictured the two at the table, with another image being one Tortorella took of Pivarnick in her seat. He also ogled her figure, as in one flirty video, he focused on the reality star's butt as he filmed her walking in front of him and saying, "Huge." In addition, Tortorella recorded a short clip that zoomed in on his former fiancée's chest while they enjoyed their meal.

A week beforehand, Tortorella shared a video to reveal the duo got scammed when trying to buy a viral Labubu doll together. "It's fake, dude!" Pivarnick exclaimed while sitting on the floor and laughing as Tortorella displayed a knockoff version of the toy. "It's fake! Don't buy your s--- on Ebay, because this is what happens to you. Are you kidding me?" "💥 A few weeks ago, Labubelina and I, Mr. Zimomo, got screwed by a terrible eBay seller. We got LAFUFU’d 😂 69 percent feedback, go figure," Tortorella captioned the post. "But this LAFUFU needs love too, so we’re keeping her. This was the live reaction 💥."

Fans React to the Couple's Reconciliation

Source: @vinnyhandsome/instagram Some fans supported the couple trying to work things out while others thought the two were 'toxic' together.

Fans had mixed reactions to the pair getting back together, as their messy behavior played out on the last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "Well I hope it’s healthy my dude, best wishes 🙌," one person wrote in the comments section of a post, while another penned, "Toxicccc 😩😭💙." "OMGGG I am so happy you guys are working on things ❤️ makes me happy to see you’re together again," said one supporter. "👏 I believe people do change and wonderful things will happen." Pivarnick hasn't shared any content with Tortorella on her Instagram feed as of late.

The Pair Has a Messy Past

Source: @angelinamtv/instagram The twosome got engaged in 2023.

As OK! reported, the Staten Island native talked about their breakup on a January reunion episode of the hit MTV series, insisting, "He just wanted to be on TV. He didn’t care about anything that had to do with me." Tortorella denied rumors he cheated on the star, claiming she was the one who was unfaithful. "I made a Hinge two weeks after breaking off my relationship after I found out I got cheated on again," he told a fan at the time when asked why he was on a dating app. "I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times," he added.

Source: @vinnyhandsome/instagram Tortorella was accused of cheating on Pivarnick, while he alleged she was unfaithful to him.