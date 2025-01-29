'Jersey Shore' Scandal! Angelina Pivarnick's Private Investigator Reveals Juicy Details About Her Ex-Fiancè Vinny Tortorella's Alleged Affair — Watch
More details are coming to light about Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella's failed relationship.
The reality star hired a private investigator to prepare a dossier on her ex — and now he's coming forward to share his findings exclusively with OK!.
According to John Downey, a retired New York Police Department officer who now owns Stallion Security and Investigations, the date of the report of investigation he shared with OK! shows November 16, 2024.
“On or around November 2024,” the case background from the report reads, “Stallion Security and Investigations was contacted by Angelina Pivarnick agent, Tony, regarding a request for surveillance services. The request was to monitor the activities of Angelina Pivarnick fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, while she was away filming for her show. After an initial consultation, the investigation commenced on November 16, 2024. Vinny was driving a White Porsche SUV with NJ Plates.”
Downey noted he began watching Tortorella in Staten Island, where he resides. At 10:45 p.m., he arrived at the popular restaurant/club Tao Uptown in New York City. Within an hour, he was accompanied by an unidentified blonde woman. They left the club together after midnight, and at 1:00 a.m., he arrived at an apartment building where the woman lived.
After going inside, Tortorella stayed until 2:45 a.m., at which point he went to his car and left.
Downey, who shared photos and videos with OK! from the evening, went on to explain that Pivarnick asked him what he had found that night.
“I told her he was with the girl,” he stated. “She then asked him what he was doing and he told her he was ‘out with his boys.’”
The private investigator said he feels Pivarnick has "been wronged" by him, adding he is "here to confirm that he was with a girl while she was away filming."
As OK! reported, Pivarnick shared with fans on the January 23 Jersey Shore: Family Reunion episode that Tortorella cheated on her. The MTV star went on to call him a “clout chaser,” insisting he only wanted to “be on TV” and “didn’t care” about anything having to do with her.
Since the show is currently taping, fans can expect to see a lot of this drama play out in front of the cameras.
Prior to their split, Tortorella shocked Pivarnick’s Jersey Shore costars when he proposed to her on-camera one day after she had a party celebrating her divorce from Chris Larangeira.
“My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something,” he said, while getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand. “Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.”
She replied, “100 times over. Yes, babe!”