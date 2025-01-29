'Jersey Shore' Scandal! Angelina Pivarnick's Private Investigator Reveals Juicy Details About Her Ex-Fiancè Vinny Tortorella's Alleged Affair — Watch

Downey noted he began watching Tortorella in Staten Island, where he resides. At 10:45 p.m., he arrived at the popular restaurant/club Tao Uptown in New York City. Within an hour, he was accompanied by an unidentified blonde woman. They left the club together after midnight, and at 1:00 a.m., he arrived at an apartment building where the woman lived.

After going inside, Tortorella stayed until 2:45 a.m., at which point he went to his car and left.

Downey, who shared photos and videos with OK! from the evening, went on to explain that Pivarnick asked him what he had found that night.

“I told her he was with the girl,” he stated. “She then asked him what he was doing and he told her he was ‘out with his boys.’”

The private investigator said he feels Pivarnick has "been wronged" by him, adding he is "here to confirm that he was with a girl while she was away filming."