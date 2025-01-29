'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Ends Engagement to 'Clout Chaser' Vinny Tortorella

Her attorney explained at the time her plea was considered a “non-criminal offense” in New Jersey. Four other charges related to the incident — obstruction of the administration of the law, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief — were dismissed. Pivarnick’s had a lengthy history of engagements, with Tortorella being her fifth. When he proposed to her, it was on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, occurring one day after she had celebrated her divorce from Larangeira with a party.

“My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something,” he said in front of her costars as he got down on one knee with a ring. “Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.” She was excited for the proposal, replying, “100 times over. Yes, babe!”