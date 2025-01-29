'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Ends Engagement to 'Clout Chaser' Vinny Tortorella
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is throwing in the towel on another relationship, as she and fiancè Vinny Tortorella, a.k.a. “Vinny 2.0,” have called it quits.
During the January 23 reunion episode, Pivarnick revealed Tortorella cheated on her during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season they are currently taping. She went on to call him a “clout chaser.”
“He just wanted to be on TV,” she said. “He didn’t care about anything that had to do with me.” Costar Jenni “J Woww” Farley piped in to say next season will definitely “be interesting.”
Taking to Instagram, Tortorella addressed the allegations he was unfaithful, going on to accuse Pivarnick of cheating on him.
“I made a Hinge two weeks after breaking off my relationship after I found out I got cheated on again,” he explained to a viewer on Instagram as to why he had joined a dating application. In another comment on the social media app, he said he “broke the relationship off” and started to seek a “new woman.” “I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times,” he added. Tortorella also insisted Pivarnick should “show some proof” of him cheating, as he claims it “doesn’t exist.”
As fans who have followed the doomed couple know, they began dating in 2022. This was relatively fast for Pivarnick, as she officially divorced Chris Larangeira in May 2022 after he had filed in January of that year. Their relationship was going well, and by November 2022, the couple was engaged. Things took a turn, though, when Pivarnick called the cops on her man over an incident at their house in August 2023. Another incident took place in June 2024, in which Pivarnick ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct on October 2, 2024.
Her attorney explained at the time her plea was considered a “non-criminal offense” in New Jersey. Four other charges related to the incident — obstruction of the administration of the law, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief — were dismissed. Pivarnick’s had a lengthy history of engagements, with Tortorella being her fifth. When he proposed to her, it was on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, occurring one day after she had celebrated her divorce from Larangeira with a party.
“My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something,” he said in front of her costars as he got down on one knee with a ring. “Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.” She was excited for the proposal, replying, “100 times over. Yes, babe!”