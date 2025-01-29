or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Angelina Pivarnick
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Ends Engagement to 'Clout Chaser' Vinny Tortorella

Photo of Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella
Source: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick ended her engagement to Vinny Tortorella.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Updated 10:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is throwing in the towel on another relationship, as she and fiancè Vinny Tortorella, a.k.a. “Vinny 2.0,” have called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Angelina Pivarnick
Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick accused Vinny Tortorella of cheating on her.

Article continues below advertisement

During the January 23 reunion episode, Pivarnick revealed Tortorella cheated on her during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season they are currently taping. She went on to call him a “clout chaser.”

“He just wanted to be on TV,” she said. “He didn’t care about anything that had to do with me.” Costar Jenni “J Woww” Farley piped in to say next season will definitely “be interesting.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Vinny Tortorella
Source: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Vinny Tortorella accused Angelina Pivarnick of being unfaithful.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Tortorella addressed the allegations he was unfaithful, going on to accuse Pivarnick of cheating on him.

“I made a Hinge two weeks after breaking off my relationship after I found out I got cheated on again,” he explained to a viewer on Instagram as to why he had joined a dating application. In another comment on the social media app, he said he “broke the relationship off” and started to seek a “new woman.” “I deserve that chance after getting screwed over multiple times,” he added. Tortorella also insisted Pivarnick should “show some proof” of him cheating, as he claims it “doesn’t exist.”

MORE ON:
Angelina Pivarnick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick
Source: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella got engaged in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans who have followed the doomed couple know, they began dating in 2022. This was relatively fast for Pivarnick, as she officially divorced Chris Larangeira in May 2022 after he had filed in January of that year. Their relationship was going well, and by November 2022, the couple was engaged. Things took a turn, though, when Pivarnick called the cops on her man over an incident at their house in August 2023. Another incident took place in June 2024, in which Pivarnick ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct on October 2, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Angelina Pivarnick
Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick has been engaged five times.

Her attorney explained at the time her plea was considered a “non-criminal offense” in New Jersey. Four other charges related to the incident — obstruction of the administration of the law, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief — were dismissed. Pivarnick’s had a lengthy history of engagements, with Tortorella being her fifth. When he proposed to her, it was on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, occurring one day after she had celebrated her divorce from Larangeira with a party.

“My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something,” he said in front of her costars as he got down on one knee with a ring. “Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me.” She was excited for the proposal, replying, “100 times over. Yes, babe!”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.