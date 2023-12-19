'Jersey Shore' Kids! Get to Know the Next Generation of Reality Stars' Children in 11 Clicks
Christopher John ‘CJ’ Buckner
Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, welcomed Christopher John "CJ" Buckner on Saturday, January 5, 2019. They celebrated their son's birth in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything," she captioned the post. "i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ."
Cameron Theo Buckner
The Buckners officially marked the arrival of their fourth family member, Cameron Theo Buckner, on May 1, 2021, with Cortese calling her second pregnancy "amazing."
"He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! #boymom #bucknerpartyof4," she captioned the post.
The proud mom expressed her excitement to see her sons become each other's best friends.
Meilani Alexandra Mathews
Jenni "JWoww" Farley became a first-time mom when she delivered her first child — daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews — with Roger Mathews on July 13, 2014. The baby weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces, according to reports.
A representative for MTV delivered a congratulatory message to JWoww as they celebrated the baby's arrival.
"We're fist pumping in celebration of [their] new baby girl. We're so excited for the new parents and to welcome the newest member to the MTV family," the network said.
Greyson Valor Mathews
On May 5, 2016, JWoww and Roger's second child, Greyson Valor Mathews, arrived weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
"What an amazing experience to literally witness the miracle of life from the very onset," the reality TV star shared. "He's our little man, our perfect bundle of joy, the baby brother to an anxious little girl ready to met her Bubba. What a ride this this thing called life is ladies and gentlemen."
She continued, "Thank you for the love and support for our newest chapter. We are blessed and we pray health and happiness finds you in reading this."
When Greyson was around 2, JWoww reportedly noticed his lack of speech development, and he had difficulties achieving developmental milestones. She soon shared an update confirming her son has autism, leading her to consult a team of therapists that provides applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy.
Romeo Reign Sorrentino
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, celebrated their first child's arrival on May 26, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 19 inches at birth.
Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino
On January 24, Mike and Lauren became parents of two as they welcomed Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino to the world.
"We couldn't be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to In Touch. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."
Lorenzo Dominic LaValle
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi left her party life to become a mother. She gave birth to her first child, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, with Jionni LaValle on August 26, 2012. She told People nearly a week after her delivery that she felt a different kind of love she never felt before.
"When I got pregnant, everything changed," she added. "The partying is long gone. I'm a new person."
Her son has developed a love for wrestling and baseball and even celebrated his birthday in 2021 with a wrestling-themed party.
Giovanna Marie LaValle
Snooki's family grew on September 26, 2014, when Giovanna Marie LaValle was born. Long before her daughter was born, she and JWoww planned their daughters to become besties because they are "basically cousins" and "sisters."
"Me and Jenni see each other almost every single day," Snooki continued. "I just feel like our kids are bound to be best friends and hang out all the time. They're going to grow up and be like cousins. They'll like each other, I hope."
Giovanna Marie made her mom proud when she walked the runway at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show during the New York Fashion Week in September.
Angelo James LaValle
On May 30, 2019, Snooki held her baby boy Angelo James LaValle in her arms as she became a mother to three children.
"So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby," she told People. "Jionni and I can't wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!"
Amabella Sophia Markert
Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio welcomed his only child with Amanda Markert on May 15, 2013. According to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, becoming a father and having his daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, are among "the most amazing experiences" of his life.
"There's no actual way you can prepare for what's going to happen, but it'll change your life," DelVecchio told Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a May 2018 episode of the show. "I swear, I never thought in my life I would ever love something more than I love myself. Dead honest, I mean that. People say it, but no, I mean that. Everything I do, I do it for her."
Ariana Sky Magro
In April 2018, Magro and Jen Harley welcomed Ariana Sky Magro. He scored primary physical custody of his daughter, while his ex — who was arrested for alleged domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in June 2021 — received permission for visitation on a set schedule.