'Jersey Shore' Kids! Get to Know the Next Generation of Reality Stars' Children in 11 Clicks

The Buckners officially marked the arrival of their fourth family member, Cameron Theo Buckner, on May 1, 2021, with Cortese calling her second pregnancy "amazing."

"He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! #boymom #bucknerpartyof4," she captioned the post.

The proud mom expressed her excitement to see her sons become each other's best friends.