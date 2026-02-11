Jesse Watters' Costar Jessica Tarlov Rips Him as a 'Fascist' During Live Television Broadcast
Feb. 11 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Jesse Watters was ripped by his costar Jessica Tarlov for agreeing with his neighbor's comment that the Fox News host was a "fascist."
Watters, 47, candidly told the story during the Tuesday, February 10, broadcast of Fox New'sThe Five, under a segment titled, "Maher Slams Liberals: 'They Are Very Exclusionary.'"
Jesse Watters Labeled a 'Fascist'
"I was walking Rookie today, in my neighborhood, on my street. This car comes throttling down and he looks me right in the eye, already angry," the journalist recounted. "He sees me and I give him a wave, a neighbor I thought, and all of a sudden he passes me, screeches on the brakes, rolls down the window and sayd, 'F U Fascist.'"
Watters "swore to God" the interaction happened, adding, "I'm thinking to myself, how does ... he doesn't know I'm a fascist?"
Not skipping a beat, Tarlov, 41, interjected and responded, "Yes, he does, you're on TV."
Fans Reacted to the Viral Exchange
Fascism is defined as "a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual," and is fundamentally anti-liberal and anti-democratic.
The clip quickly went viral, with many on social media sharing their opinions.
"I love how he says that - 'He doesn’t know I’m a fascist.' So he’s basically saying he considers himself one but was offended because how could others know that?" one critic wrote, while another user added, "He starts, 'How does he...' not, 'I'm not a fascist.' He knows what he is."
"He doesn’t know I’m a fascist. not even denying it," a third pointed out.
Meanwhile, others questioned the authenticity of the interaction.
"I wonder if he's telling the truth. They're an attention-seeking bunch," wrote one skeptic.
A second added, "I'll take things that didn't EVER happen for $1600 Alex (not that we ALL don't think it)."
Tension Continued Between Jesse Watters and Jessica Tarlov
The exchanges between Tarlov and Watters continued throughout the show, hitting a major moment of tension when they debated whether the Republican Party would be successful in the upcoming midterm elections.
"You know, Jessica comes on the show, she gets so excited to spew all this garbage, and you can just tell how frantic she is, she has to get it out all," Watters said, per Daily Express.
Jessica Tarlov Blasted Co-Hosts for 'Interrupting' Her
Tarlov slammed her co-hosts for "interrupting her nonstop," to which Watters responded, "It means absolutely nothing. The country hates you guys; we don't trust you. You ran everything into the ground, and we're pulling ourselves back."