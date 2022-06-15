Divorce Drama: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Attempting To Block Time With His Children

Jesse Williams is back in court to fight for his mandated time with his children as his legal battles with former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, rage on.

The Station 19 star filed an emergency motion to keep his ex from "blocking, interfering with, or obstructing Jesse’s regular custodial time" with their shared kids, Maceo, 6, and Sadie, 7, on June 28 through June 30, according to an exclusive report by Radar.