Divorce Drama: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Attempting To Block Time With His Children
Jesse Williams is back in court to fight for his mandated time with his children as his legal battles with former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, rage on.
The Station 19 star filed an emergency motion to keep his ex from "blocking, interfering with, or obstructing Jesse’s regular custodial time" with their shared kids, Maceo, 6, and Sadie, 7, on June 28 through June 30, according to an exclusive report by Radar.
The court filing also requested the judge ensure Drake-Lee submits Maceo's passport paperwork to the U.S. Department of State and sign the related parental consent forms to complete it. If she refuses, he also asked that the court clerk complete the passport documents so that Maceo is able to travel.
Included in the documentation was a June 13 correspondence from Drake-Lee who insisted the process was already in place.
"I have told you client, Jesse Williams, multiple times that the passport renewal is in process," the letter read. "Paid for way back in October 2021, check those messages over the months of October and November 2021."
She also claimed Williams is the one who didn't give her their son's passport paperwork until two weeks prior and waited until the last minute "because he needs the passport for his personal purposes."
"You don’t wait until you need a passport, to get a passport," Drake-Lee continued. "Especially during times with clearly noted government delays related to the renewal process as a result of” the pandemic."
The letter also explained that the court updated their custody scheduled to account for the time the Grey's Anatomy star would be In New York for a Broadway performance, but Williams is attempting to change it because he decided to return home early.
"This is a clear history of purposely made false statements coming from both your client, my ex-husband, as well as from your law office and the attorneys involved," she explained of their ongoing custody battles. "Bullying me, harassing me and having tantrums when you don’t get what you want at the very last minute.
"This is a repetitive pattern, seemingly quite by design," she added. "Creating as much chaos as you possibly can, and then blaming me for it."
Williams filed for divorce in 2017. The paperwork was later finalized in late 2020.