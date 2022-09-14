Jesse Williams Begs Judge To Intervene In Custody Dispute With Ex Aryn Drake-Lee, Claims She Doesn't Want Their Kids To See The Actor In New York

As OK! previously reported, Williams was ordered to pay $40,000 a month in child support, but in December 2021, he requested that the amount be lowered since he's not making as much as when he was on Grey's Anatomy.

“My current income is far from sufficient to maintain a $40,000 per month child support number, especially since I still pay one-half of the children’s private school tuition, the children’s extracurricular activities, medical care, and all of their expenses when they are with me including child-care and my own expenses,” he wrote.

However, Drake-Lee clapped back saying his decision to leave the ABC hit show was "selfish" and the pay should remain the same.

"[Jesse] left a favorable, coveted, high-paying position on a successful TV show, in pursuit of his 'own path,' and now seeks to shed his family responsibilities," she stated.