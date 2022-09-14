Jesse Williams Begs Judge To Intervene In Custody Dispute With Ex Aryn Drake-Lee, Claims She Doesn't Want Their Kids To See The Actor In New York
Jesse Williams is less than pleased with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, who is not letting their kids travel to New York to spend time with his while he stars in his Broadway show Take Me Out.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the actor, 41, is begging a judge to intervene in his nasty custody dispute, and he's even asking for an emergency hearing.
The Grey's Anatomy star said the court allowed his children to fly to the Big Apple when he was working, and now he would like them to visit him for several days in October, in addition to some days in November, December and January. Williams said the court had no issue with the previous arrangement, but now Drake-Lee is refusing to allow the kids to travel back to Manhattan.
“I recently agreed to perform in the second run of Take Me Out starting in October 2022 and ending in January 2023. The play is set to start in October 2022 and run through at least January 2023. I am returning to New York in early October to start rehearsals. I asked Aryn to honor the Court’s prior order so I can continue to spend quality time with our children while I am in New York. Aryn refused," the filing reads, adding that an emergency hearing is vital so that "the children and I do not lose our precious custodial time together while I am working on Take Me Out.”
Williams said that his ex wouldn't allow him to speak to his children, which didn't sit well with him. “Aryn’s habitual violation of his long-standing court order is emotionally damaging not only for the children but admittedly for me," he wrote.
Drake-Lee has not yet responded to Williams' request.
The former flames, who share kids Saide and Maceo, were married from 2012 to 2017, but their split ended poorly.
As OK! previously reported, Williams was ordered to pay $40,000 a month in child support, but in December 2021, he requested that the amount be lowered since he's not making as much as when he was on Grey's Anatomy.
“My current income is far from sufficient to maintain a $40,000 per month child support number, especially since I still pay one-half of the children’s private school tuition, the children’s extracurricular activities, medical care, and all of their expenses when they are with me including child-care and my own expenses,” he wrote.
However, Drake-Lee clapped back saying his decision to leave the ABC hit show was "selfish" and the pay should remain the same.
"[Jesse] left a favorable, coveted, high-paying position on a successful TV show, in pursuit of his 'own path,' and now seeks to shed his family responsibilities," she stated.
The judge ended up siding with Williams, and the amount was lowered to $7,953 a month when he's out of town and $6,143 when he's in Los Angeles.