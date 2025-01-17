Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Grew 'Apart' in Their Nearly 17-Year Marriage Before Separating: 'They Still Like Each Other' and 'Aren’t Bitter'
Though Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have separated after nearly 17 years of marriage, an insider insisted there's no animosity between the parents-of-three.
"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," one source told a news outlet of the split. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."
The insider noted the actress, 43, and Warren, 46, "aren’t bitter," adding, "They still like each other and plan on staying cordial."
The pair is determined to make "this transition as smooth as possible" for their three kids — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7 — as they co-parent.
The estranged spouses kept their personal life out of the spotlight over the years, though they hinted at their breakup in late 2024 when they both stepped out on different occasions without their wedding rings.
The pair also appeared to ditch the jewelry when they celebrated their son's birthday at Universal Studios in California, something Alba shared photos from on January 3.
As OK! shared, one source said the exes struggled to "keep the spark" alive in their romance, and even the gorgeous actress herself admitted in a 2024 episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger's "BDA Baby" podcast that it's hard to keep the flame lit.
"I would say it's all rosy for two-and-a-half years. But then after that you become roommates," the Honey lead confessed. "You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of checking the boxes."
While one of those boxes is surely their respective careers, Warren shared with OK! in the summer of 2024 that the Dark Angel alum actually helps him with his apparel line, Pair of Thieves.
"She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed!" the father-of-three raved. "She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day."
While neither of them have officially filed for divorce, a source claimed they do plan on going through with the paperwork at some point.
The stars married in 2008 after meeting four years prior.
Before meeting Warren, the brunette beauty got engaged to Dark Angel costar Michael Weatherly, 56, in 2001. They split in 2003.
