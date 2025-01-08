BREAKING NEWS Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Separate, Moving Forward With Divorce After Nearly 17 Years of Marriage: Report Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren tied the knot in 2008.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have reportedly called it quits. According to sources, the couple — who tied the knot in 2008 — have recently separated and plan to move forward with divorce.

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were both spotted out without their wedding rings.

The reason behind the shocking split is unclear, however, the pair have seemingly been hinting that their romance has ended by stepping out without their wedding rings as of late. Most recently, the Honey actress was seen at the pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday, January 4, at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood solo with her diamond ring nowhere in sight.

Additionally, on a night out in Rome last month alongside film producer Andrea Iervolino, Alba was missing the jewelry piece. Meanwhile, Warren was spotted in L.A. last week without the accessory. The alleged exes were last photographed together on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game in the City of Angels' Crypto.com Arena. It is unclear if the star and her husband signed a prenup when they tied the knot.

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.

As OK! previously reported, the news of their split came after Warren gushed over Alba in July. While exclusively speaking with OK! about Alba's involvement in his business, Pair of Thieves, he raved, "She gives her input and advice and support all the time — and she wears our boxer briefs to bed! She loves our boxer briefs, and she wears the socks every single day."

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were last photographed courtside at a Lakers game.

Warren also noted that the pair's kids — daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes — may follow in his and Alba's entrepreneurial footsteps, as she recently stepped down as chief creative officer of The Honest Company. "I think they try to keep away from it a little bit because when your parents do something, you're like, 'No,' but Honor is warming up to it a bit more," he explained. "She's 16 and starting to think about colleges, so maybe our advice is a bit more relevant there, but we'll see. We'll see what they want to do, but I support them no matter what!"

Source: MEGA 'Jessica is the best partner for me,' Cash Warren exclusively told OK! in July.

"For a lot of people, it's an exciting time. A lot of our youth are very entrepreneurial and they're not afraid to try new things. They want to branch out and venture beyond their comfort zone," he shared. "It's been awesome to see your teen girls do that and always push themselves. The 6-year-old is too young; he's just a real boy right now, but we're having fun, and Jessica is the best partner for me."