Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline Before Shocking Split: Photos
2004: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Met for the First Time
Love blossomed between Jessica Alba and Cash Warren after they met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. She played Sue Storm in the film, while Warren was a director's assistant.
They started dating shortly after their meeting.
"I fell in love with you from the first moment I saw you," he said of Alba.
December 2007: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Got Engaged After Announcing Her First Pregnancy
Shortly after representative Brad Cafarelli confirmed Alba and Warren were expecting their first child in December 2007, the Honey actress debuted a ring on her left finger and confirmed their engagement.
May 2008: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Tied the Knot
Before the arrival of their first child, Alba and Warren exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse.
June 2008: Jessica Alba Gave Birth to Her First Child With Cash Warren
Jessica and Cash's first child, Honor Marie Warren, was born on June 7, 2008, in Los Angeles, Calif.
August 2011: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Welcomed Their Second Child
Haven Garner Warren, Jessica and Cash's second child, was born on August 13, 2011.
The Good Luck Chuck actress announced the baby's arrival in a social media post, saying Haven "weighed 7 pounds" and was "19 inches long" at birth.
"Big sister Honor couldn't be more excited about the new addition to our family," she continued. "Thank you for all of your support during my pregnancy. It means the world to me."
December 2017: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Third Child Was Born
They became a family-of-five, with Hayes Alba Warren's birth on December 31, 2017.
"Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙."
June 2020: They Spoke About Their Goals for Their 3 Children
"One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we're not raising a-------," Cash told Reveal about their family goals. "If they get out of line, we're not going to stand for it. We've tried to maintain the values our parents taught us."
Jessica then shared, "I don't shy away from setting boundaries and routines. They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table — those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves."
January 2021: Jessica Alba Gushed About Cash Warren
With the help of Cash, Jessica was able to gain confidence after struggling with imposter syndrome for years.
"My husband has the mentality of, 'I deserve to be here' — even though he is also a person of color," she shared during the Women @ Meredith webinar in 2021. "He grew up in, as a minority, in a predominantly white Hollywood kind of environment; his dad being one of the few Black actors of his time.
She added, "[Cash] always felt like, 'If I don't treat myself with that respect, how do I expect anyone else to treat me with that respect?' And so that's just the way he carries himself — not entitled in a way that you normally sort of hear it — but like, 'I deserve to be here.'"
July 2022: Jessica Alba Opened Up About Her Marriage to Cash Warren
In an interview with Glamour UK, the Little Fockers actress opened up about their "unplanned" elopement and how they managed to hold a ceremony amid her first pregnancy.
"It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?' And that's how it happened!" she recalled.
August 2023: Cash Warren Confirmed They Once Broke Up
Cash's jealousy once led to their brief breakup, he revealed on the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast.
"When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," said Cash, who admitted he was "turning into an a------" so they split.
He continued, "During that time apart, I made a promise to myself to channel that [jealously] in a different way."
May 2024: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Marked Their 16th Wedding Anniversary
To celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary, Jessica uploaded photos of the couple through the years alongside a heartfelt caption.
"I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family," she wrote. "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another."
January 2025: News About Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Split Emerged
On January 8, TMZ released a report about Jessica and Cash's split, saying they are heading for divorce after 16 years of marriage.
A source told People that the twosome "are still friends" and that "no hateful drama" exists between them as they prioritize their kids.
"No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close," said the insider. "If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together. Jess has mentioned over the years though that it's hard to keep the spark."