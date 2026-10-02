Jessica Alba Rocks Crop Top and Miniskirt for Paris Hilton's Y2K Party: Photos
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Jessica Alba brought major early-2000s energy to Paris Hilton’s latest party.
The actress showed off her throwback look in a series of selfies, wearing a fitted cropped tank top covered in dark star prints. She paired it with a tiny black miniskirt, leaving her midriff on full display.
Alba finished the outfit with layered necklaces, hoop earrings and a chunky gold bracelet. She wore her brunette hair partly pulled back, while loose strands framed her face.
The 45-year-old clearly had fun with the nostalgic style as she posed for the camera. In one selfie, she even flashed a peace sign.
Alba Got Y2K Style Help From Her Daughter
The outfit reportedly came straight from her 15-year-old daughter Haven’s closet for Hilton’s Y2K-themed end-of-summer party.
Alba revealed that her original outfit plans changed after her teenage daughter stepped in with another idea.
"Haven said hold please…When your 15-year-old daughter pulls from her closet to dress you for a Y2K party…thank you Haven," she wrote on Instagram.
Alba also shared a photo of herself at the Saturday, September 26, event with actress Keke Palmer and Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer.
"A @parishilton y2k end of summer party w my girls @keke @kellysawyer… that's hot," she captioned the carousel.
Fans React to Alba’s Throwback Look
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The Honey star quickly got plenty of attention in the comments section, with fans praising her appearance and saying she still has the same Y2K appeal.
“Looking beautiful as always,” one wrote.
Another added, “wow she looks almost the same she did 20 years ago, real y2k legend 😍🔥.”
“How does she not age???!!!” a third gushed.
A fourth chimed in, writing, “Natural beauty! You make it look easy.”
“40s never looked so good 🔥,” a fifth raved.
Alba and Danny Ramirez Pack on the PDA
The post comes after Alba’s boyfriend Danny Ramirez shared romantic photos of the couple from what appeared to be a coastal getaway.
Ramirez captioned the carousel, "LASIK Chronicles."
Alba responded in the comments section with, "😍💋🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽."
One photo showed the pair taking in the view from a scenic overlook at dusk. The ocean stretched behind them as a rustic wooden railing lined the path. Ramirez held up the camera for a selfie while wearing a black button-down shirt with the top buttons left open. Alba leaned in close and kissed him on the cheek.
For the outing, Alba wore a halter top with hoop earrings and a delicate necklace. The soft pink and orange colors of the sunset added to the romantic scene.
When Did Alba and Ramirez Go Public?
Alba and Ramirez first confirmed their relationship publicly in October 2025, when they shared photos from a trip to Australia while Alba was there filming her movie The Mark.
One of the photos showed the pair holding hands as they walked down a wooden staircase toward the beach. It marked their first appearance together on social media.
The two had already sparked dating rumors that July, shortly after Alba filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025.