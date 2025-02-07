Jessica Alba Officially Files for Divorce From Cash Warren After Nearly 17 Years of Marriage — Is There a Prenup?

Jessica Alba confirmed her split from Cash Warren via Instagram on January 16.

According to insiders, Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren after confirming their separation on January 16.

The report indicated that there is no prenup between Cash Warren and Jessica Alba.

The report revealed that the Honey actress, 43, filed with the help of attorney Laura Wasser on Friday, February 7, and the movie producer submitted his paperwork immediately thereafter with the assistance of lawyer Adam Lipsic.

The legal docs indicate that there was no prenup between the two, who share kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.