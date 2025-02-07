Jessica Alba Officially Files for Divorce From Cash Warren After Nearly 17 Years of Marriage — Is There a Prenup?
It's officially over.
According to insiders, Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren after confirming their separation on January 16.
The report revealed that the Honey actress, 43, filed with the help of attorney Laura Wasser on Friday, February 7, and the movie producer submitted his paperwork immediately thereafter with the assistance of lawyer Adam Lipsic.
The legal docs indicate that there was no prenup between the two, who share kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.
The sources noted that the pair's filings matched, adding that the divorce is "extremely amicable." The parents-of-three are both asking for joint physical and legal custody of their children.
The duo's assets are community property, meaning they will have to negotiate a split. Alba's Honest Company alone is valued at $623 million, while Warren co-founded underwear and sock company Pair of Thieves, which is worth an estimated $100 million. The celebs also share their $10 million Beverly Hills mansion.
As OK! previously reported, in mid-January, Alba took to social media to discuss her shocking split from Warren — whom she met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and married in 2008.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she began the emotional message. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," the brunette beauty added. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
As for how the couple of nearly 17 years came to their decision to end their romance, a source recently revealed it was not an easy choice.
“Jessica and Cash have had their ups and downs over the years, but they always said that divorce was never an option,” they shared. “Well, that’s all changed.”
“After a lot of heartfelt and tearful conversations, and marriage counseling, they’ve decided to split up,” the insider added.
Since news of their relationship's demise, Alba was spotted ditching her wedding ring at the FireAid Benefit Concert on January 30.
At the event, which included performances by Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lil Baby, the Trigger Warning star sported a casual but sophisticated look while wearing a black blouse, wide-leg jeans and a long black coat.
Alba appeared to have a great time at the fundraising gathering for victims of the L.A. wildfires. In one photo from the night, the matriarch was all smiles while posing alongside TV producer Desiree Gruber.
