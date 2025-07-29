Jessica Alba Shows Off Stunning Abs on Mexican Getaway — and New Flame Danny Ramirez Can't Get Enough!

Jessica Alba is turning heads on her vacation, flaunting her chiseled abs under the sun in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and her rumored boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, is clearly a fan.

The actress shared a carousel of sun-soaked photos on Instagram, showcasing her rocking a tiny bikini while soaking up the sun on a boat. It didn't take long for Ramirez to show his support — he "liked" the post as soon as it went live.