Jessica Alba Shows Off Stunning Abs on Mexican Getaway — and New Flame Danny Ramirez Can't Get Enough!
Jessica Alba is turning heads on her vacation, flaunting her chiseled abs under the sun in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and her rumored boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, is clearly a fan.
The actress shared a carousel of sun-soaked photos on Instagram, showcasing her rocking a tiny bikini while soaking up the sun on a boat. It didn't take long for Ramirez to show his support — he "liked" the post as soon as it went live.
"A dreamy few days at one of my favorite places @etereoauberge 🌸," the Honey star captioned the sunny snapshot.
According to insiders, the pair's romance is heating up. "What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious, although she still wants to take things slow," a source told Daily Mail.
The couple, who were seen sharing a passionate kiss after Alba visited Ramirez's Los Angeles home, are enjoying each other's company. Alba even surprised her new man with a stunning orchid arrangement, which he was seen carrying from her car.
Ramirez's acting career began in 2016 with roles in The Affair and Blindspot. He gained recognition with recurring roles in The Gifted (2017) and On My Block (2018-2019). His breakthrough came in 2022 as Lieutenant Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia in Top Gun: Maverick. He is also known for playing Joaquin Torres/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and Avengers: Doomsday (2026). Ramirez has also appeared in HBO's The Last of Us (2025) and Black Mirror (2023).
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The duo first sparked dating rumors in May when they were caught sharing a kiss in London. Initially, Alba's rep insisted she was still single, merely enjoying herself amid her divorce from Cash Warren. "[Jessica has] gone on dates, but she isn't seeing anyone specific right now," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. "She's embracing all the attention she's getting."
Fast forward to June, when Ramirez was officially named as her mystery man after they returned from a romantic getaway in Cancún. Although initially labeled "not exclusive," recent developments suggest that Ramirez may have done enough to solidify his place in Alba's life.
Alba, 44, and Ramirez, 32, are reveling in the excitement of their blossoming relationship, especially after her split from Warren. The couple shares three children: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes. Despite their separation, the former couple has maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting effectively and even celebrating holidays together.