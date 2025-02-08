Jessica Alba 'Wants to Be Able to Still Share Quality Time' With Ex Cash Warren and Their Kids Despite Split: 'That’s the Goal'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are determined to stay friendly as they navigate their new co-parenting dynamic.
The couple — who announced their separation last month after more than 16 years of marriage — doesn't want their three kids, daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7, to have to pick a side in their parents' split.
"They’re both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids," a source recently spilled to a news publication, noting Alba and Warren have even "turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible."
The Fantastic Four actress, 43, and the famed film producer, 46, are "checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family," the insider shared.
As she enters uncharted waters, Alba has turned to her friends in Hollywood who understand what she's going through.
“Jessica is close with Gwyneth Paltrow, so she’s certainly got a great example to follow, what she and Chris [Martin] have accomplished is beautiful," the confidante explained. "That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit."
Paltrow filed for divorce from Martin in 2015, however, the exes have maintained a friendly relationship while co-parenting their daughter, Apple, 20, and son, Moses, 18.
Alba and Warren are "both aware that they’re not just making a big change in their lives, this is upending their kids’ lives too so they’re both giving a lot of extra attention to them right now," the source dished. "It’s a very sad time, but they’re committed to getting through this and turning it into as positive an experience as possible."
While it's the former flames' job as parents to make their children feel OK during this difficult time, the source noted Alba and Warren have found a "huge amount of comfort" in their offspring, the outlet reported.
Alba surprised fans when she broke silence on her separation from Warren via Instagram on Thursday, January 16, after weeks of rumors they were headed toward divorce.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she expressed at the time. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," Alba concluded.
