Jessica Alba Flaunts Figure in Tiny Black Dress During 45th Birthday Bash With Boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33: Photos
May 8 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Jessica Alba is looking better than ever as she celebrates her 45th birthday alongside her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez.
The Honey actress proved she's aging backwards as she showed off her toned legs in a tiny off-the-shoulder black mini dress in glamorous photos shared via Instagram on Thursday, May 7.
Jessica Alba Turned Heads in Black Mini Dress
"The best weekend celebrating with the best people - so much love 🫶🏽❤️🔥♉️✨," Alba captioned the post.
Ramirez, 33, coordinated with his girlfriend in an all-black ensemble, sporting a partially unbuttoned shirt that showed off a gold chain and paired the look with matching trousers.
Jessica Alba Rocked Red Corset Top
In another outfit change, Alba daringly wore a siren red corset. She paired the body-hudding top with ultra-low-rise jeans for an extra steamy look.
The Valentine's Day star wore her long brunette hair in loose waves down her back and finished the look with minimal gold jewelry.
Fans were obsessed with Alba's birthday looks, sharing their praise in the comments section.
"How radiant! Happy birthday!! 💓✨✨," one admirer wrote, while a second added, "You are always gorgeous no matter what you wear ❤️ 😍."
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Jessica Alba Gushed Over Danny Ramirez's Comment
Ramirez also chimed in on the conversation with a sweet message, writing, "Mi corazón. What a celebration ❤️."
"❤️❤️❤️🥰," she gushed in response.
The Captain America: Brave New World actor marks Alba's first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage.
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Sparked Rumors in July 2025
Alba and Ramirez were first romantically linked in July 2025 after sparking dating rumors when they were photographed together flying back to Los Angeles from Cancún, Mexico.
The pair went Instagram Official that November when they attended the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in Hollywood, Calif.
Alba often shares photos of their adventures, including a recent post celebrating her birthday early with her three kids: daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, and son Hayes Alba, 8.
"This past year was a beautiful one. The kind that stretches you in all the right ways, opens you up, and shows you just how much love and light you’re surrounded by," she captioned the post. "I’m walking into this next year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life mine."
She continued, "My love - every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter 🫶🏽 ."