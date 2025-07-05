Jessica Alba 'Gravitated' Toward Kim Kardashian Following Surprising Divorce From Cash Warren: 'They've Got a Lot of Friends in Common'
Jessica Alba is making waves in her social life after her recent split from Cash Warren.
The star has been connecting with the Kardashians, who are eager to collaborate on some lucrative projects.
"Kim [Kardashian] reached out to Jessica after the news about her divorce went public," the insider revealed to an outlet.
"They've got a lot of friends in common and have always been friendly but it was always on a very surface level. That's changed now that Jessica is single," the insider said, adding that at 44, Alba has "a lot more free time to get out and socialize more."
As a result, she has "gravitated" toward Kardashian, 44, and her extended family "because they are tapped into everything that's going on."
"Not to say Jessica needs social help," the source added. "She's very well liked, but being married for so many years and so busy with her kids and building her business did leave her out of the loop. Kim and the rest of the family are thrilled to be able to help her in any way. Having her as a friend is a feather in their cap and they've been fawning all over her. No doubt they have dollar signs in their eyes because anything they do with her is bound to make a lot of money."
- Jessica Alba Ready to Date Again After Cash Warren Split, Source Reveals: 'Guys Are Already Staking Their Claim!'
- Jessica Alba Confirms Split From Cash Warren After 16 Years of Marriage, Says She's Been on a 'Journey of Self-Realization' for Years
- Single Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Abs Following Split From Cash Warren: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In May 2024, Alba filed for divorce from Warren, 46, after more than 16 years of marriage. The couple first crossed paths in 2004 while filming Fantastic Four and tied the knot in 2008. Throughout their union, they welcomed three children and maintained a relatively private relationship, occasionally sharing glimpses on social media and attending events together.
Their split shocked fans, as the couple had often praised their strong partnership and their efforts to balance work with family life.
"Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm gonna know him for the rest of my life,'" Alba reflected in a 2010 interview with Cosmopolitan.
The duo collaborated on various projects, always supportive of one another's careers, particularly Alba's work with The Honest Company, which she founded in 2011. In January, TMZ reported the couple's decision to part ways after 16 years together, which Alba confirmed just a week later.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," Alba shared via Instagram on January 16. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
The Honey star officially filed for divorce on February 7.