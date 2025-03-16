or
Jessica Alba Ready to Date Again After Cash Warren Split, Source Reveals: 'Guys Are Already Staking Their Claim!'

Photo of Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba is ready to date again after her split from Cash Warren, a source said.

March 16 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Jessica Alba might dive back into the dating scene following her split from Cash Warren, and sources say she’s more than ready to let loose.

The 43-year-old beauty filed for divorce in February, and she’s apparently eager to get things wrapped up — because “guys are already staking their claim now that she’s eligible,” an insider dished.

Photo of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Source: MEGA

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba announced their divorce in February.

“This has been over between Cash and Jessica in a romance sense for a long time. She even said it straight up – they became like roommates,” the source revealed. “Things have wrapped up with no ugliness, so that’s not weighing her down. As far as divorces go, it’s going smoothly.”

Feeling lighter and liberated, the Trigger Warning star is “ready to have some fun back in her life,” with the insider hinting that fans can expect to see her at more events and out on the social scene.

“It will be to socialize and network but also to meet quality guys. No doubt plenty of high-profile men will use the classic Hollywood way and have their managers reach out to her team and go that route, and she will be open to that,” the source added. “She’s not ruling out dating a regular guy, but she’s taking her friends’ advice and plans to try dating someone at her level of celebrity. They’re all telling her that it will be a better power balance and rule out some of the issues she had with Cash.”

Photo of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are apparently staying on good terms for their children.

Alba and Warren’s love story started back in 2005 on the set of The Fantastic Four, where she was cast as Sue Storm and he served as the director’s assistant. “Right after I met [Warren], I called my best friend and was like, ‘I met this guy and I feel like I’ve known him forever and I’m gonna know him for the rest of my life,’” she recalled in a 2010 Cosmopolitan interview.

After getting engaged in 2007, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008. They welcomed their first daughter, Honor Marie Warren, just two months later. Over the years, they expanded their family with Haven Garner Warren in 2011 and Hayes Alba Warren in 2017.

Cash Warren, Jennifer Alba and Their Children
Source: MEGA

The couple share three kids.

However, on January 16, news broke that the couple called it quits after 16 years of marriage. The actress took to Instagram to confirm their separation, stating, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their Kids
Source: MEGA; @jessicaalba/Instagram

Following their divorce, Both Jessica Alba and Cash Warren said their children will be their priority.

Fast forward to February 7 when the mom-of-three officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

