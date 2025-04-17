Jessica Alba Puzzles Fans With Cryptic Message About Mysterious Injury

The Fantastic Four actress, 43, announced a mysterious injury on Wednesday, April 16, that has her on crutches and recouping.

Alba revealed her injury with an Instagram carousel, featuring a video of herself getting an IV drip while crutches leaned against the door behind her. A few slides prior, she alluded to her strength in recovery with a selfie holding a mug that says, "She is growing through it."

"Trying to speed up this recovery with all the healing — slow mornings, journaling, nourishing my body + soul. Plus some #NAD to boost cellular repair and get me off these dang crutches!" she captioned the social media share.

The post also included a picture of her high-energy meal, what appears to be eggs, avocado, tomato and cucumber with a side of Tabasco.

She proceeded to share a photo of one of her current reads, The Healing Waters Oracle Guidebook by Rebecca Campbell, and artwork with the quote, "I am the strongest and most ruthless I have ever been."