Jessica Alba Puzzles Fans With Cryptic Message About Mysterious Injury
Jessica Alba just gave an ambiguous health update that left fans confused and concerned.
The Fantastic Four actress, 43, announced a mysterious injury on Wednesday, April 16, that has her on crutches and recouping.
Alba revealed her injury with an Instagram carousel, featuring a video of herself getting an IV drip while crutches leaned against the door behind her. A few slides prior, she alluded to her strength in recovery with a selfie holding a mug that says, "She is growing through it."
"Trying to speed up this recovery with all the healing — slow mornings, journaling, nourishing my body + soul. Plus some #NAD to boost cellular repair and get me off these dang crutches!" she captioned the social media share.
The post also included a picture of her high-energy meal, what appears to be eggs, avocado, tomato and cucumber with a side of Tabasco.
She proceeded to share a photo of one of her current reads, The Healing Waters Oracle Guidebook by Rebecca Campbell, and artwork with the quote, "I am the strongest and most ruthless I have ever been."
The carousel — which has an overarching theme of empowerment and healing — features "morning thoughts" from Alba written in the Notes App and signed "JA."
"Settled in a feeling of the unknown — the in-between of what was and what's to come is the place where you can begin again — sprout fresh leaves," she penned. "This is a place of magic — we are in constant motion...change and transformation is life. Expect the best from yourself as you sit in reverence of your precious moments."
Fans expressed their support for the actress in the comments section.
"She's growing through it and...she's glowing through it," one person wrote, while several others wished her a speedy recovery.
Alba's mysterious injury comes just five days after she posted a picture sitting courtside at an L.A. Lakers game with her son, Hayes, 7. The child was dressed in a yellow Luka Dončić jersey while she sported a one-shoulder black sweater and boots without any crutches in sight.
In a Friday, April 11, Instagram post from New York, she did include a photo of her crutches, which stood in the corner during a dinner to celebrate her Roku show, Honest Renovations. However, in all other images in the carousel — seeing Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, getting her makeup done — no signs of injury were to be found.
Alba made headlines in December 2024 for her shocking split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. The former couple shares three children together, Hayes, Honor, 16, and Haven, 12.