Jessica Alba Looks Gorgeous on Fun Girls' Trip to NYC With Daughter Honor, 16, After Split From Husband Cash Warren: Photos
Jessica Alba isn't wallowing in heartbreak after confirming on Thursday, January 16, that she and husband Cash Warren are ending their 16-year marriage.
Instead, the actress is catching up with friends and traveling the country, as evidenced by her Wednesday, January 22, social media post, in which she shared photos from her NYC trip with eldest daughter Honor, 16.
"Moments in #NYC w my big baby girl 💗🏙️ Love 1 on 1 with my angel, Honor," the Honey star, 43, gushed. "We had all the yummy eats, watched the incredible @ohmaryplay written and performed by @coleescola — I was blown away, beginning to end belly laughs — it was such a good time!"
Alba had "the best girls' trip companions — @giadadelaurentiis and Honor’s bestie, Jade 👯♀️."
"I reunited with the homies — @eglantineimbert @emesegormley — and my #MaseratiBrothers fam Maestro Bobby, Amanda Moresco and @gabriel_furman. Heart and belly full," the brunette beauty added.
Snaps from the set included mirror selfies of Alba rocking a dark dress, tights and boots, pictures of the food they ate, stores they shopped at and one of the mother-daughter duo and a pal posing as snowflakes fell from the sky.
As OK! reported, rumors of the mom-of-three and Warren, 46 — who also share daughter Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7 — separating popped up in early January, though they were also both spotted without their wedding rings in late 2024.
On January 16, the Honest Company founder confirmed they were splitting up.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she wrote on Instagram.
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," the Dark Angel alum continued. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
One source claimed the pair struggled to "keep the spark" alive, while another insider revealed they tried to make things work despite the rough patch.
The source explained they had "a lot of heartfelt and tearful conversations, and marriage counseling" before ultimately parting ways.
"Jessica and Cash have had their ups and downs over the years, but they always said that divorce was never an option," the insider shared. "Well, that’s all changed."
The estranged couple married in 2008 after meeting four years prior.
The movie star was previously engaged to Dark Angel costar Michael Weatherly, 56, but they broke up in 2003.