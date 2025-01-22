or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Alba
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Alba Looks Gorgeous on Fun Girls' Trip to NYC With Daughter Honor, 16, After Split From Husband Cash Warren: Photos

Selfie of Jessica Alba and a photo of Jessica Alba with daughter Honor and friends.
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

Newly single Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor had a ball in NYC.

By:

Jan. 22 2025, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Alba isn't wallowing in heartbreak after confirming on Thursday, January 16, that she and husband Cash Warren are ending their 16-year marriage.

Instead, the actress is catching up with friends and traveling the country, as evidenced by her Wednesday, January 22, social media post, in which she shared photos from her NYC trip with eldest daughter Honor, 16.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba daughter girls trip nyc spliit cash warren photos
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

After Jessica Alba confirmed her split from Cash Warren, she took their daughter Honor, 16, on a girls' trip to NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

"Moments in #NYC w my big baby girl 💗🏙️ Love 1 on 1 with my angel, Honor," the Honey star, 43, gushed. "We had all the yummy eats, watched the incredible @ohmaryplay written and performed by @coleescola — I was blown away, beginning to end belly laughs — it was such a good time!"

Alba had "the best girls' trip companions — @giadadelaurentiis and Honor’s bestie, Jade 👯‍♀️."

"I reunited with the homies — @eglantineimbert @emesegormley — and my #MaseratiBrothers fam Maestro Bobby, Amanda Moresco and @gabriel_furman. Heart and belly full," the brunette beauty added.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba daughter girls trip nyc spliit cash warren photos
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

The mother-daughter duo saw a Broadway play, dined out and caught up with friends while in the Big Apple.

Article continues below advertisement

Snaps from the set included mirror selfies of Alba rocking a dark dress, tights and boots, pictures of the food they ate, stores they shopped at and one of the mother-daughter duo and a pal posing as snowflakes fell from the sky.

As OK! reported, rumors of the mom-of-three and Warren, 46 — who also share daughter Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7 — separating popped up in early January, though they were also both spotted without their wedding rings in late 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba daughter girls trip nyc spliit cash warren photos
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

The actress and Warren were married for 16 years before parting ways.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

On January 16, the Honest Company founder confirmed they were splitting up.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba daughter girls trip nyc spliit cash warren photos
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

Alba and her estranged husband share daughters Honor and Haven, as well as son Hayes.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," the Dark Angel alum continued. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

One source claimed the pair struggled to "keep the spark" alive, while another insider revealed they tried to make things work despite the rough patch.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba daughter girls trip nyc spliit cash warren photos
Source: mega

Alba has yet to officially file for divorce from the businessman.

The source explained they had "a lot of heartfelt and tearful conversations, and marriage counseling" before ultimately parting ways.

"Jessica and Cash have had their ups and downs over the years, but they always said that divorce was never an option," the insider shared. "Well, that’s all changed."

The estranged couple married in 2008 after meeting four years prior.

The movie star was previously engaged to Dark Angel costar Michael Weatherly, 56, but they broke up in 2003.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.