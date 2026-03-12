or
Jessica Alba Shuts Down Joe Burrow Dating Rumors After Viral Vegas Photo

Composite photo of Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba and Joe Burrow sparked rumors after a Las Vegas photo circulated.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Jessica Alba and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set the internet buzzing after a late-night photo of the two in Las Vegas went viral, but the actress is making it clear: there’s no romance here.

After social media users speculated that the pair might be dating, multiple reports confirmed that the two were simply part of a larger group of friends at a casino event. Alba also subtly reinforced that she’s still happily involved with actor Danny Ramirez.

The Photo That Sparked the Rumors

Image of The two were spotted sitting together at a gaming table during a private event.
Source: MEGA

The two were spotted sitting together at a gaming table during a private event.

The speculation started when a photo circulated online showing Alba, 44, and Burrow, 29, seated together at a gaming table in Las Vegas around 2 a.m. during the opening of the private club Zero Bond Vegas.

The image quickly fueled online chatter, with fans wondering whether the Dark Angel alum had moved on with the NFL star.

But people who were actually at the event say the situation was far less dramatic than the internet made it out to be.

Sources told TMZ, Alba and Burrow were simply hanging out with a larger group of friends and were never alone together. Attendees also noted there was no public display of affection or behavior suggesting anything more than casual conversation.

Inside Jessica Alba’s Relationship With Danny Ramirez

Image of Jessica Alba later posted photos with actor Danny Ramirez.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba later posted photos with actor Danny Ramirez.

If the Vegas photo raised eyebrows, Alba’s own social media quickly offered a reminder of her current relationship.

The Fantastic Four star shared a series of Instagram photos from a recent trip to Mexico City with actor Danny Ramirez, captioning the post, “The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller.”

Ramirez — best known for Captain America: Brave New World — responded in the comments with a simple “Tú” (“you” in Spanish) and a flaming heart emoji.

He also posted his own photo carousel from the trip, leading with a smiling selfie of the two together and captioning it “Mexico mágico.” Alba responded in the comments with “My” followed by three heart emojis.

The couple publicly debuted their relationship in November.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba’s New Chapter After Cash Warren Divorce

Image of Jessica Alba finalized her divorce from Cash Warren in February after 16 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba finalized her divorce from Cash Warren in February after 16 years of marriage.

The dating rumors surfaced during a period of transition in Alba’s personal life.

Earlier this year, the actress finalized her divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. The former couple share three children — Honor, 17; Haven, 14; and Hayes, 8 — and their separation agreement waived spousal support.

Despite the changes in her personal life, Alba has emphasized that her children remain her top priority.

“They’re my No. 1 priority — so as long as they’re happy and they’re good and they’re healthy, we’re all good,” she previously told E! News.

Joe Burrow’s Own Dating Buzz

Image of The photo highlighted how quickly celebrity sightings can fuel dating speculation.
Source: MEGA

The photo highlighted how quickly celebrity sightings can fuel dating speculation.

Burrow has also attracted headlines about his personal life in recent months. The quarterback has previously been linked to model Olivia Ponton following his split from longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

The NFL star happened to be in Las Vegas for multiple events that weekend, including the opening of Zero Bond and UFC 326.

