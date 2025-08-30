Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Are 'on the Same Page When It Comes to Introducing Significant Others to Their Kids'
Jessica Alba and estranged husband Cash Warren have established clear boundaries regarding new romantic partners amid their separation. The couple aims to ensure that their children remain unaffected during this transitional period.
"[They] both agreed to keep things separately for now," a source revealed to Us Weekly.
The insider noted that they are "on the same page" when it comes to introducing significant others to their kids, emphasizing that "neither of them wants anything serious, so it's working right now."
The source added that Alba, currently linked to actor Danny Ramirez, and Warren, spotted recently with model Hana Sun Doerr, have openly discussed dating amid the split. Both have "moved on" and are comfortable with their new relationships.
The Honey actress, 44, announced her separation from Warren, 46, after nearly 17 years of marriage in January. In her Instagram post, she expressed pride in their growth over the past two decades and acknowledged that it was time for them both to embark on a "new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals." She emphasized their commitment to moving forward "with love, kindness and respect" while remaining a family.
Alba shares three children — Honor, Haven and Hayes — with Warren and filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences."
In May, Alba was spotted enjoying a day date at London's Regent's Park, which later revealed her companion as the Captain America actor Ramirez. The pair were spotted returning from Cancún, Mexico, in July, displaying affection throughout their outing.
Meanwhile, Warren has been linked to 25-year-old Doerr, who bears a striking resemblance to Alba. The producer has been seen packing on the PDA with her in public places, including dinner dates in Los Angeles.
Although Warren expressed happiness for his ex during a July encounter with a TMZ photographer, he admitted to not knowing Ramirez personally.
"I'm happy for her," Warren told a TMZ reporter at LAX on July 30, when asked about Ramirez.
Following their separation, which led to a divorce filing on February 7, Alba has requested joint custody. They have been seen reuniting for family events, such as Easter, and they continue to prioritize spending quality time with their kids as a family unit.
Sources indicate that they are committed to open communication and have sought expert guidance to help them navigate this transition smoothly for their children.
According to a source, Alba admires the co-parenting dynamic of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and hopes to achieve a similar relationship with Warren.