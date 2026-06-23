Jessica Alba Sizzles in Barely-There Bikini as She Channels 'Summer Energy' in See-Through Skirt: Photos
June 23 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Jessica Alba is soaking up the season in a tiny bikini.
"Hi, summer 🌞," Alba, 45, captioned a series of sultry vacation photos posted via Instagram on Monday, June 22.
Jessica Alba Showed Off Triangle Bikini
The steamy photo series kicked off with a snap of the Honey actress embracing a friend while posing near a cove, bright turquoise waters and rugged cliffs creating a stunning backdrop.
Alba rocked a tiny black bikini, pairing it with a see-through crochet skirt for a sultry beach look. She completed the ensemble with an oversized straw sun hat and black sunglasses.
Jessica Alba Stopped to Pose in Nature
In another photo, the Fantastic Four star paused to soak up the scenery, sitting barefoot atop a pile of rocks near a creek.
She wore her hair in loose, beachy waves that flowed down her back.
Alba concluded her post by sharing a quote that defined "summer energy" as "doing things that will bring you great joy. Take the life-changing trip, pick up a new hobby, let go of the things that are dragging you down, spend more time with people who make you feel seen."
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Fans Flooded Jessica Alba With Praise
Fans were obsessed with the trip photos, sharing their praises in the comments section.
"Summer Loves you ❤️❤️❤️," one admirer said, while another added, "So gorgeous! You always have the best beach day outfits."
"I love how effortlessly you style every outfit! I used to believe only expensive bags could elevate a look," a third penned. "But after getting my quilted shoulder bag, I completely changed my mind. It’s really all about the overall aesthetic."
Inside Jessica Alba's Fitness Routine
The Into the Blue actress is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves online, a feat she has credited to her dedicated fitness routine.
"I attribute my athletic body to the martial arts, gymnastics, dance, and strength training I did while filming Dark Angel. That’s made me strong and really set the bar," she told Shape, per PopSugar.
"I'm not going to lie. Working out sucks. Which is why I love taking classes, because I'm surrounded by other people and that keeps me motivated and accountable," she continued. "These days, I do power yoga with light weights in a 105 degree room, so it's a mix of hot yoga and strength training. I also spin. The key for me is good music, like 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé."