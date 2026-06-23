Jessica Alba Sizzles in Barely-There Bikini as She Channels 'Summer Energy' in See-Through Skirt: Photos

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Jessica Alba is soaking up the season in a tiny bikini. "Hi, summer 🌞," Alba, 45, captioned a series of sultry vacation photos posted via Instagram on Monday, June 22.

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Jessica Alba Showed Off Triangle Bikini

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba posed with a friend while on a beach vacation.

The steamy photo series kicked off with a snap of the Honey actress embracing a friend while posing near a cove, bright turquoise waters and rugged cliffs creating a stunning backdrop. Alba rocked a tiny black bikini, pairing it with a see-through crochet skirt for a sultry beach look. She completed the ensemble with an oversized straw sun hat and black sunglasses.

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Jessica Alba Stopped to Pose in Nature

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba embraced nature and paused to enjoy a moment by a creek.

In another photo, the Fantastic Four star paused to soak up the scenery, sitting barefoot atop a pile of rocks near a creek. She wore her hair in loose, beachy waves that flowed down her back. Alba concluded her post by sharing a quote that defined "summer energy" as "doing things that will bring you great joy. Take the life-changing trip, pick up a new hobby, let go of the things that are dragging you down, spend more time with people who make you feel seen."

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Fans Flooded Jessica Alba With Praise

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba's vacation photos received a major response from fans.

Fans were obsessed with the trip photos, sharing their praises in the comments section. "Summer Loves you ❤️❤️❤️," one admirer said, while another added, "So gorgeous! You always have the best beach day outfits." "I love how effortlessly you style every outfit! I used to believe only expensive bags could elevate a look," a third penned. "But after getting my quilted shoulder bag, I completely changed my mind. It’s really all about the overall aesthetic."

Inside Jessica Alba's Fitness Routine

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba confessed that she rather take fitness classes over working out.