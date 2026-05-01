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Towel-Clad Jessica Alba Exposes Her Body in Near-Naked Photo as She Gets a Massage

Photo of Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA/@jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba nearly exposed everything as she flaunted her bare body on the massage table.

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May 1 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

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Jessica Alba let fans into an intimate massage moment.

The actress, 45, bared her body, solely covering her chest with a towel, as she received a massage.

Alba had a sheet mask spread across her face and solely donned a blue thong in the sultry snapshot, shared to her Instagram on Thursday, April 30.

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Image of Jessica Alba took a selfie as she received a massage.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba took a selfie as she received a massage.

While she lay across a table and captured a selfie in the mirror, a woman stood behind her, massaging her back.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Alba bared her cleavage in a black sports bra with white piping. She swept her hair into a high ponytail and seemed to be fresh off a workout class as she posed alongside Shahed Fakhari.

Alba also made time in April for family and friends, including Jenna Dewan, Kelly Sawyer, Wes Moore and Gabrielle Bernstein.

In one sweet snapshot, Alba kissed daughter Honor on the cheek while the teen looked glamorous in a plunging white gown.

“April diary 💐 A month filled with lots of love, self care and good company,” the mom captioned her post.

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Jessica Alba Shares Another Sultry Snap to Instagram

Image of Jessica Alba frequently flaunts her figure online.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba frequently flaunts her figure online.

Earlier in April, Alba once again shared a racy snapshot as she went braless in a lacy blue tank top. The movie star wore no makeup, and she seemed to have just gotten out of the shower, with her damp strands parted to the side. In the same photo dump, the Fantastic Four alum covered up in an orange graphic hoodie and long necklace.

“Spirit Sunday vibes ✨🪶💗✌🏽,” she wrote on an April 12 post.

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Inside Jessica Alba's Birthday Festivities

Image of Jessica Alba recently turned 45.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba recently turned 45.

On April 28, Alba celebrated her 45th birthday with a dinner celebration attended by her parents, kids and more loved ones.

“Another trip around the sun - and somehow softer, stronger, more myself than I’ve ever been 💫,” she wrote on Instagram. “This past year was a beautiful one. The kind that stretches you in all the right ways, opens you up, and shows you just how much love and light you’re surrounded by. I’m walking into this next year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life mine.”

Alba continued, “My family. My three babies - my whole heart. My soul sisters - my chosen family. You make everything brighter. My love - every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter 🫶🏽.”

Image of Jessica Alba spent her birthday with friends and family.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba spent her birthday with friends and family.

The brunette beauty explained how thankful she was for her life as she shared baby photos of herself with bows in her hair.

“Sitting here today with a heart full of gratitude for where I am, and so much excitement for all the magic still ahead. To that little girl in these photos - I love you so much. This life turned out bigger and fuller than we ever could’ve dreamed… 🤍☺️🎂,” she concluded.

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