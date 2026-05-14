Glowing Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Enviable Abs in Sweaty Selfies

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Jessica Alba is showing fans that her fitness routine is still going strong. The actress and businesswoman gave followers a glimpse into her intense workout session by sharing a series of sweaty post-gym selfies on Instagram. In the clip, Alba showed off her toned abs and athletic figure while rocking a matching gray sports bra and high-waisted leggings set.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba showed off her toned abs in sweaty post-workout selfies shared on Instagram.

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“Get it done 🥵💦,” the Fantastic Four star captioned the post.

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The makeup-free beauty appeared fresh-faced and glowing as she pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail for the workout. Throughout the video, Alba confidently flaunted her sculpted midsection while powering through several indoor exercises.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments over the fitness update. “The hardest workin mama 💪🏽🙌🏽,” one fan wrote. Another added, “So beautiful.” “Natural beauty at its finest ❤️,” a third admirer gushed. “Our forever crush. Jessica Alba! 😍,” another follower commented.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram The actress appeared makeup-free while wearing a matching gray workout set during her fitness session.

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The fitness post comes shortly after Alba celebrated her 45th birthday with boyfriend Danny Ramirez by her side. "The best weekend celebrating with the best people - so much love 🫶🏽❤️‍🔥♉️✨," Alba captioned photos from the celebration.

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In the glamorous snaps, the actress showed off her toned legs in a tiny off-the-shoulder black mini dress while posing alongside friends and loved ones. Ramirez, 33, coordinated with Alba in an all-black outfit that featured a partially unbuttoned shirt, matching trousers and a gold chain. The couple also turned heads during another outfit change when Alba slipped into a bold red corset top paired with ultra-low-rise jeans.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba recently celebrated her 45th birthday with boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

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The Valentine’s Day actress wore her long brunette hair in loose waves and kept her accessories simple with delicate gold jewelry. Ramirez sweetly commented on the post, writing, "Mi corazón. What a celebration ❤️." “❤️❤️❤️🥰,” Alba replied.

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The Captain America: Brave New World actor marks Alba’s first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. Alba and Ramirez first sparked dating rumors in July 2025 after they were photographed traveling back to Los Angeles together from Cancún, Mexico.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Danny Ramirez marks Jessica Alba’s first public relationship since her divorce from Cash Warren.

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The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in November 2025 when they attended the Baby2Baby Gala together in Hollywood. Alba has continued sharing glimpses into her life online, including a recent post celebrating her birthday early with her three children: daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, and son Hayes Alba, 8.

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