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Glowing Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Enviable Abs in Sweaty Selfies

jessica alba flaunts abs in sweaty selfies
Source: MEGA; @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba flaunted her toned abs in sweaty workout selfies.

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May 14 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

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Jessica Alba is showing fans that her fitness routine is still going strong.

The actress and businesswoman gave followers a glimpse into her intense workout session by sharing a series of sweaty post-gym selfies on Instagram. In the clip, Alba showed off her toned abs and athletic figure while rocking a matching gray sports bra and high-waisted leggings set.

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image of Jessica Alba showed off her toned abs in sweaty post-workout selfies shared on Instagram.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba showed off her toned abs in sweaty post-workout selfies shared on Instagram.

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“Get it done 🥵💦,” the Fantastic Four star captioned the post.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram
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The makeup-free beauty appeared fresh-faced and glowing as she pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail for the workout.

Throughout the video, Alba confidently flaunted her sculpted midsection while powering through several indoor exercises.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments over the fitness update.

“The hardest workin mama 💪🏽🙌🏽,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “So beautiful.”

“Natural beauty at its finest ❤️,” a third admirer gushed.

“Our forever crush. Jessica Alba! 😍,” another follower commented.

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image of The actress appeared makeup-free while wearing a matching gray workout set during her fitness session.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

The actress appeared makeup-free while wearing a matching gray workout set during her fitness session.

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The fitness post comes shortly after Alba celebrated her 45th birthday with boyfriend Danny Ramirez by her side.

"The best weekend celebrating with the best people - so much love 🫶🏽❤️‍🔥♉️✨," Alba captioned photos from the celebration.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram
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In the glamorous snaps, the actress showed off her toned legs in a tiny off-the-shoulder black mini dress while posing alongside friends and loved ones.

Ramirez, 33, coordinated with Alba in an all-black outfit that featured a partially unbuttoned shirt, matching trousers and a gold chain.

The couple also turned heads during another outfit change when Alba slipped into a bold red corset top paired with ultra-low-rise jeans.

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image of Jessica Alba recently celebrated her 45th birthday with boyfriend Danny Ramirez.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba recently celebrated her 45th birthday with boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

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The Valentine’s Day actress wore her long brunette hair in loose waves and kept her accessories simple with delicate gold jewelry.

Ramirez sweetly commented on the post, writing, "Mi corazón. What a celebration ❤️."

“❤️❤️❤️🥰,” Alba replied.

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The Captain America: Brave New World actor marks Alba’s first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage.

Alba and Ramirez first sparked dating rumors in July 2025 after they were photographed traveling back to Los Angeles together from Cancún, Mexico.

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image of Danny Ramirez marks Jessica Alba’s first public relationship since her divorce from Cash Warren.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Danny Ramirez marks Jessica Alba’s first public relationship since her divorce from Cash Warren.

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The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in November 2025 when they attended the Baby2Baby Gala together in Hollywood.

Alba has continued sharing glimpses into her life online, including a recent post celebrating her birthday early with her three children: daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, and son Hayes Alba, 8.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

"This past year was a beautiful one. The kind that stretches you in all the right ways, opens you up, and shows you just how much love and light you’re surrounded by," she wrote.

The actress continued, "I’m walking into this next year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life mine."

She ended the heartfelt message by thanking the people closest to her.

"My love - every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter 🫶🏽," she shared.

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