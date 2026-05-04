Jessica Alba Bares Her Butt in Cheeky Black Bikini on Tropical Birthday Trip With Boyfriend Danny Ramirez: Photos

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Jessica Alba turned up the heat with cheeky snaps alongside boyfriend Danny Ramirez. The couple got a head start on summer with a tropical vacation to celebrate the actress’ birthday, as seen in new photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, May 3. Alba lay face-down on a floatie in the ocean as she donned a black G-string bikini. She was joined by a group of girlfriends who sunbathed beside her, including Lizzy Mathis, Jennifer Shaffer and Elsa Collins.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba sunbathed with friends on her birthday trip.

The girls later returned to their boat and danced on the back deck, thrusting their arms in the air. They indulged in water sports as well, whether jet skiing or shooting down a large slide into the ocean. In one snapshot, Alba covered up her bottom half with a towel as she wrapped an arm around Ramirez, 33, who glanced amorously at her. The Instagram carousel was complete with screenshots of different quotes, including one that read, “Stay close to people who feel like sunshine.” The Fantastic Four alum captioned her photo dump, “joymaxxing.” Ramirez commented a fiery heart emoji, while Shaffer added, “Loved celebrating you ❤️🫶🏻💃💫.” Kelly Rowland wrote in response to Alba’s butt-baring photo, “COME ON BUNS!!”

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Inside Jessica Alba's Birthday Festivities

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba is dating Danny Ramirez.

Alba initially celebrated her 45th birthday on April 28 with an intimate celebration alongside friends, family and loved ones. She hosted a group for dinner, as seen in a sweet black-and-white snapshot. “Another trip around the sun - and somehow softer, stronger, more myself than I’ve ever been 💫,” the movie star captioned her post. “This past year was a beautiful one. The kind that stretches you in all the right ways, opens you up, and shows you just how much love and light you’re surrounded by. I’m walking into this next year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life mine.”

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba just turned 45.

She continued, “My family. My three babies - my whole heart. My soul sisters - my chosen family. You make everything brighter. My love - every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter 🫶🏽Sitting here today with a heart full of gratitude for where I am, and so much excitement for all the magic still ahead. To that little girl in these photos - I love you so much. This life turned out bigger and fuller than we ever could’ve dreamed… 🤍☺️🎂.”

When Did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Split?

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba shares three kids with ex-husband Cash Warren.