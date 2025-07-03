Jessica Alba Supports Rachel Zegler in New Show Despite 'Snow White' Drama: 'Beaming With Joy and Love'

Alba recorded Zegler's curtain call from an orchestra seat and wrote a heartfelt caption toward the fellow actress, complimenting her work.

"@rachelzegler you absolutely crushed!" she gushed. "We were all beaming with joy and love for you. Brava."

Zegler stars in a limited 12-week run of the theater production at the London Palladium until September 6. Alba attended opening night with her daughter Honor Warren, who joined her in England one day prior at Wimbledon.

For their West End outing, the mom stunned in a strapless gray midi dress with $1,550 Loewe Crystal Flower gold leather sandals. The 17-year-old sported a green slip dress with Kurt Geiger London’s Kensington Langley heels and large gold hoop earrings.

Pedro Pascal, Sarah Paulson, Keanu Reeves and Rosie O'Donnell were all in the audience as well.