Jessica Alba Supports Rachel Zegler in New Show Despite 'Snow White' Drama: 'Beaming With Joy and Love'
Jessica Alba isn't letting Rachel Zegler's past controversy color her opinion of the singer.
The Fantastic Four actress, 44, showered the Snow White alum with support after her performance in London's Evita on Tuesday, July 1.
Alba recorded Zegler's curtain call from an orchestra seat and wrote a heartfelt caption toward the fellow actress, complimenting her work.
"@rachelzegler you absolutely crushed!" she gushed. "We were all beaming with joy and love for you. Brava."
Zegler stars in a limited 12-week run of the theater production at the London Palladium until September 6. Alba attended opening night with her daughter Honor Warren, who joined her in England one day prior at Wimbledon.
For their West End outing, the mom stunned in a strapless gray midi dress with $1,550 Loewe Crystal Flower gold leather sandals. The 17-year-old sported a green slip dress with Kurt Geiger London’s Kensington Langley heels and large gold hoop earrings.
Pedro Pascal, Sarah Paulson, Keanu Reeves and Rosie O'Donnell were all in the audience as well.
Rachel Zegler Leads 'Snow White' Box Office Disaster
Alba's support toward Zegler comes after the Evita star faced controversy as the leading role in Snow White. The live-action Disney remake grossed $205.5 million worldwide, which was significantly lower than the estimated $410 million. The film marked one of Disney's worst-performing live-action remakes in nearly a decade, receiving a shocking score of 2/10 on IMDb and 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jonah Platt Explains Why He Thinks 'Snow White' Failed
Jonah Platt — whose father [Marc Platt] was a producer on the movie — speculated that the box office nightmare was caused by Rachel's pro-Palestine and anti-Trump comments.
"Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for," Jonah said on Instagram.
He wasn't shy in calling out Rachel, noting her commentary "hurt the film’s box office."
"Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions," Jonah added. "Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."