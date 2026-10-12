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Jessica Biel Says Her Body Is 'Finally Mine' More Than a Decade After Becoming a Mom: 'I Kind of Feel Like Myself Again'

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Source: @JESSICABIEL INSTAGRAM

Jessica Biel is feeling comfortable in her own skin after motherhood.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

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Jessica Biel is opening up about her journey to feeling comfortable in her own skin after motherhood.

The 44-year-old actress revealed that it took more than a decade after welcoming her first child to finally feel like herself again, reflecting on how pregnancy and raising children brought significant changes to her body.

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Image of Jessica Biel finally feels like herself again more than a decade after giving birth for the first tine.
Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Biel finally feels like herself again more than a decade after giving birth for the first tine.

"After you have kids, your body does crazy things," Biel explained in a new interview. "And you're like, 'When is this body ever going to feel like mine again?'"

The 7th Heaven alum, who shares sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, with husband Justin Timberlake, acknowledged that regaining that sense of familiarity took longer than she expected, sharing, "And I think, finally, I have an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old now, and I kind of feel like myself again after 11 years, which sounds crazy."

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She Feels More Confident in Her Body After Motherhood

Image of Jessica Biel took on her first movie role in years.
Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Biel took on her first movie role in years.

Biel's renewed confidence comes as she makes her return to feature films with Matchbox: The Movie, her first movie in more than nine years.

The actress stars as Aimee, an emergency medical technician who also happens to be an amateur race-car driver, in the action-adventure film inspired by the iconic Mattel toy cars.

The physically demanding role required Biel to get behind the wheel for several high-speed driving sequences, something she felt ready to tackle after years of focusing on her family.

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Her Sons Think She's 'Cool' for Her New Movie

image of how the production came together.
Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM

The kids got an up-close look at how the production came together.

While Biel was excited to return to action films, getting the approval of her two sons made the experience even sweeter.

The actress revealed Silas and Phineas had the opportunity to visit the set, where they got an up-close look at how the production came together.

Her costar John Cena was also a major attraction for the boys, who were thrilled to meet the actor and former WWE superstar.

Jessica and Justin Timberlake Are Raising Their Boys Together

Image of the actress reflecting on motherhood on her own terms
Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share two sons.

Biel and Timberlake, 45, tied the knot in October 2012 and are approaching their 14th wedding anniversary.

The couple welcomed Silas in April 2015, followed by Phineas in 2020.

The pair reportedly endured a rough patch after the singer's 2024 DUI arrest scandal, but the actress stayed by his side throughout the ordeal

"She’s not going to leave him. Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it," one source said at the time. "Jessica is worried about him, but Justin has promised her he will make things right."

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