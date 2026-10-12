NEWS Jessica Biel Says Her Body Is 'Finally Mine' More Than a Decade After Becoming a Mom: 'I Kind of Feel Like Myself Again' Source: @JESSICABIEL INSTAGRAM Jessica Biel is feeling comfortable in her own skin after motherhood. Larry Stansbury Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jessica Biel is opening up about her journey to feeling comfortable in her own skin after motherhood. The 44-year-old actress revealed that it took more than a decade after welcoming her first child to finally feel like herself again, reflecting on how pregnancy and raising children brought significant changes to her body.

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Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM Jessica Biel finally feels like herself again more than a decade after giving birth for the first tine.

"After you have kids, your body does crazy things," Biel explained in a new interview. "And you're like, 'When is this body ever going to feel like mine again?'" The 7th Heaven alum, who shares sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, with husband Justin Timberlake, acknowledged that regaining that sense of familiarity took longer than she expected, sharing, "And I think, finally, I have an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old now, and I kind of feel like myself again after 11 years, which sounds crazy."

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She Feels More Confident in Her Body After Motherhood

Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM Jessica Biel took on her first movie role in years.

Biel's renewed confidence comes as she makes her return to feature films with Matchbox: The Movie, her first movie in more than nine years. The actress stars as Aimee, an emergency medical technician who also happens to be an amateur race-car driver, in the action-adventure film inspired by the iconic Mattel toy cars. The physically demanding role required Biel to get behind the wheel for several high-speed driving sequences, something she felt ready to tackle after years of focusing on her family.

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Her Sons Think She's 'Cool' for Her New Movie

Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM The kids got an up-close look at how the production came together.

While Biel was excited to return to action films, getting the approval of her two sons made the experience even sweeter. The actress revealed Silas and Phineas had the opportunity to visit the set, where they got an up-close look at how the production came together. Her costar John Cena was also a major attraction for the boys, who were thrilled to meet the actor and former WWE superstar.

Jessica and Justin Timberlake Are Raising Their Boys Together

Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share two sons.