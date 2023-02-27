Jessica Chastain Tumbles On Stage Prior To Accepting Her 2023 SAG Award: Watch
Oops! Jessica Chastain tripped on her pink dress as she walked up to accept her 2023 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series for her role in George & Tammy.
Of course, people couldn't help that it reminded them of when Jennifer Lawrence tripped and fell at the 85th Academy Awards.
One person wrote, "jennifer lawrence 2.0," while another added, "Jennifer Lawrence did it first."
A third said, "What kind of fall was that 3/10."
Despite falling down, the red-headed beauty, 45, glossed over the moment, and instead focused on her speech.
The actress, who played country singer Tammy Wynette in the flick, shared how she meets with fans outside of the Broadway show A Doll's House, where she hears really heartwarming and touching stories.
"It reminds me of when I was in college, Philip Seymour Hoffman came to speak to my class," she said of the late actor, who died from a drug overdose in 2014.
"He told us all his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going even when we felt like no one was watching us. And at the end of the talk, he said, 'I look forward to working with each of you,' and it really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. A few years later it came true and I had the opportunity to do a play with him [Othello in 2009]," she continued.
Chastain added, "I'm telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is and that we are what our thoughts create. So I just wanna tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet: Keep going. You're one job away. I look forward to working with you. I'll see you on set. I love you."
In 2020, Chastain got emotional while speaking about the late star, writing, "Every once in awhile I think about what Philip Seymour Hoffman would be creating and I get very very sad."