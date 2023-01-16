'You Barely Wore It!': Fans Mock Jessica Chastain For Touting Wearing A Mask At Golden Globes After Celebs Get COVID-19

After attending the Golden Globes, Curtis shared she would be missing the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.

“F**K COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress said. “I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs.”

“I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!” she continued. “I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”