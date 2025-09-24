Jessica Mulroney 'Biding Her Time' About Writing a Possible Meghan Markle Tell-All Book, Source Claims: She Could Be 'Perceived as Petty'

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Mulroney is worried about how her “powerful” ex-friend Meghan Markle would react as she considers writing a tell-all memoir, a new report revealed. “Meghan still has a lot of eyes and ears in Canada. I suspect Jessica is not sure what to do [with what she knows],” a source close to Mulroney told a news outlet on Tuesday, September 23. “Meghan is still pretty powerful and they have a lot of people in common.” The insider explained, “She is probably biding her time. She lost her career, but to come after Meghan could be perceived as being petty and bitter and could potentially alienate her even more.”

Jessica Mulroney Was Reportedly Offered $1 Million

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle were formerly close friends.

Rumors ignited earlier this week that Mulroney was in the process of writing a memoir. The Canada native was reportedly offered an advance of more than $1 million to publish an account of her former friendship with the Suits actress, a news outlet reported on Monday, September 22. "She was upset their friendship ended. Jessica knows where the bodies are buried. Meghan will be worried," a source explained at the time, though Mulroney previously responded "absolutely not" when asked if she was writing a "tell-all" memoir detailing why she and the Deal or No Deal alum ended their friendship.

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle Were Formerly Close Friends

Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle first ignited their friendship in 2011.

Mulroney and Meghan were once close pals, with the stylist’s three children having special roles in the actress’s 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry and serving as the “unofficial wedding planner.” "She is Meghan's best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail," a source told Vanity Fair at the time. "She's the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions. They are on the phone daily discussing every element of the wedding, from the dress to the flowers to the canapés and the photography."

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle Grew Estranged in 2020

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney became estranged from Meghan Markle after being accused of racist behavior.

Their friendship hit a roadblock in 2020 after Mulroney was accused of racist behavior by Sasha Exeter, a Toronto-based influencer. According to the content creator, Mulroney took offense when she posted a generic call to action urging other influencers to use their platforms to speak out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jessica Mulroney Was Accused of Racist Behavior

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney was at the center of controversy in 2020.