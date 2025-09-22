Is Jessica Mulroney Writing a Memoir? Meghan Markle's Ex Best Friend Could Expose All in Bombshell Book: 'She Has the Receipts'

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Mulroney is reportedly in the process of writing a memoir — which could spell disaster for her ex-best friend Meghan Markle. While Mulroney has remained silent throughout the past five years since her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex came to an end and she was ostracized from Hollywood over a "while privilege" scandal, new claims suggested she could be ready to spill her secrets in an upcoming book. According to a news outlet, publishers are offering an advance of more than $1 million for Mulroney to share her story.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle 'Will Be Worried' If Jessica Mulroney Releases Memoir

Source: MEGA Details of Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship fallout could be exposed in the latter's memoir.

"She was upset their friendship ended. Jessica knows where the bodies are buried. Meghan will be worried," a source spilled, though Mulroney previously responded "absolutely not" when asked if she was writing a "tell-all" memoir detailing why she and the estranged royal stopped being pals. Meghan supposedly severed ties with Mulroney in 2020, right around the same time the Canadian stylist's television and philanthropic careers were drastically impacted by an online controversy in which she was accused of exhibiting "white privilege."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Mulroney Was Once the 'Keeper' of Meghan Markle's 'Secrets'

Source: MEGA Jessica Mulroney's kids were a part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

"Jessica was once Meghan's closest confidante and the keeper of her secrets. She knows everything," the insider dished of Mulroney — who was the first person the Suits alum called after her husband, Prince Harry, proposed in a private north garden at Kensington Palace in 2017. Mulroney's twin boys, Brian and John, were even page boys for the 2018 royal wedding, while her daughter, Ivy, served as a bridesmaid.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney became best friends in 2011 while both living in Canada.

While Mulroney has remained mute on the situation for half a decade, a source warned to The Mirror that a memoir could "entail opening up on her friendship with the royal." "Jessica was let down and hurt by these false accusations swirling around her. She was really put through the mud in 2020 and has had an emotional time since then, watching from the side-lines while it all played out in the media with false reports about her, and unable to say anything," the confidant confessed.

Jessica Mulroney 'Has the Receipts' to Expose Meghan Markle Falling Out

Source: @jessicamulroney/Instagram Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship ended in 2020 after the stylist was accused of exhibiting 'white privilege.'