Meghan Markle's Ex-BFF Now 'Regrets' Becoming Friends With the Duchess, Insider Claims

Jessica Mulroney isn't looking back at her friendship with Meghan Markle fondly and traced her 'current unhappiness' to the duchess' 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Jessica Mulroney isn’t looking back at her former friendship with Meghan Markle fondly, according to insiders.

“Jessica says now that she somewhat regrets becoming friends with Meghan,” a source told a news outlet on Friday, August 1. “While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up in the way it did and led to the end of her friendship with Meghan and her marriage.”

Jessica Mulroney Considered Meghan Markle 'Family' Before Scandal

Jessica Mulroney played an integral role in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding.

Mulroney and Meghan were formerly close friends, with the stylist’s three children playing integral roles in the Suits actress's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. However, the insider emphasized that if the Canada native “could go back, a part of her wishes she was never part of that wedding.”

“She really did consider Meghan family. But now she sees that whole time as a ‘dark cloud,’” said the source.

Jessica Mulroney and Ben Mulroney Split in 2025

Jessica Mulroney split from her husband, Ben Mulroney, earlier this week.

News of Jessica’s split from husband, Ben Mulroney, hit headlines earlier this week. The pair — who were married for 16 years — stayed together through stormy waters, including a 2020 racism scandal which sources say “caused tensions” in their marriage.

Jessica Mulroney Was Accused of Racist Behavior in 2020

Meghan Markle was formerly close friends with Jessica Mulroney.

The racism scandal also contributed to Jessica and Meghan’s falling out, after Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter accused the stylist of displaying “white privilege” by reacting aggressively to her call for public figures to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” the influencer said in a 12-minute video clip posted via Instagram. “For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single Black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind. The goal here is genuine, transformative change — not optical and performative bulls---. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”

Although Jessica issued a public apology, she received further backlash after it was uncovered that she continued messaging Exeter, alluding to her intent to sue for libel.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's Friendship Is Considered Over

Meghan Markle and Jessica Simpson aren't considered to be friends anymore.

After the bombshell racism scandal, Meghan and Jessica's once-close relationship appeared to be over.

"Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," an insider told Us Weekly in June 2020. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."

