Inside Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's Fallout: What Happened Between the Former Best Friends?

In the years after their meeting, they documented their flourishing friendship.

"Girls trip has officially begun with @meghanmarkle (which means don't bother me unless you have to)," the fashion stylist captioned a photo from their Cayman Islands vacation in 2016.

They also traveled to Italy and even showed off their friendship at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

When Meghan was preparing for her wedding to Prince Harry, Jessica jetted to London as the "unofficial wedding planner" and attended the royal's bachelorette party.

"She is Meghan's best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail," a source told Vanity Fair at the time. "She's the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions. They are on the phone daily discussing every element of the wedding, from the dress to the flowers to the canapés and the photography."

The insider added, "Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable. She's helped Meghan and Harry with so much already."

In an August 2019 post, Jessica defended Markle against the "years of undeserved hate and abuse" her then-pal faced after joining the royal family, writing, "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, racist bullies."