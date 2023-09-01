Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet 'Back-to-School' Photos of Her Three Kids After Backlash for Letting Daughter Wear Crop Top
Jessica Simpson took to social media on Friday, September 1, to share photos of her children on their first day of school.
The singer and fashion designer shared a series of adorable pictures featuring her son Ace Knute, 10, and daughters Birdie Mae, 4, and Maxwell Drew, 11, just days after facing some serious backlash for posting a photo with her eldest daughter in a crop top.
"We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then realize we went back to school too. 😜," Simpsons captioned the carousel of photos.
In the sweet snapshots, Ace can be seen sporting a red polo shirt and khaki shorts, while Birdie and Maxwell are dressed in matching blue plaid and white uniforms.
The siblings struck various poses, with the second and third pictures showing them lifting Birdie up and holding her hands. The final image revealed Birdie all smiles as she posed with the family dog, Dixie, who joined the Simpson family in 2018.
But Simpson doesn't always gush over her cute kids. In a recent interview, she shared the joys of having more freedom with her husband, Eric Johnson, as she opened up about the reality of marriage with kids.
"It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters," she told the outlet.
"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later,"" she added. "I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."
For Simpson, the back-to-school season also brought back mixed feelings. While it marked a new chapter for her children, she also said it served as a reminder of the rapidly passing time and the "fleeting nature of childhood."
As OK! recently reported, Simpson was slammed by fans after posting a photo of her eldest daughter, Maxwell Drew, showing off her midriff.
One person commented, "Cringe. You'd think her mom having all her issues would try and protect her daughter from having the same issues but in fact seems she's doing the very opposite. Find healing so you don't damage your children. Clearly this lifestyle didn't work for her mother why curse your child as well. It's sad when ppl w mental illness pass it to their child purposely."
