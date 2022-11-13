From John Mayer To Nick Lachey! Inside Jessica Simpson's Best Clap Backs

In 2010, the star found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after Mayer, sparked headlines after dubbing her “sexual napalm” in a 2010 interview with Playboy.

Shortly after the “Gravity” artist’s comments went viral, Simpson headed to The View, where she slammed her ex’s brash remarks.

"Yes, my phone has been ringing. It's more embarrassing 'cause I'll walk into a restaurant or something and I'll notice more men are looking at me,” the star recalled of the immediate aftermath of Mayer’s remarks.

Considering this backlash, the “Public Affair” songstress revealed that her bygone beau would never enjoy their chemistry again.

"And he'll never have this napalm again,” she quipped. "Well, [I don't need to curse him out], that's why I do shows like this!"