Jessica Simpson Is Tired Of Constant 'Judgement & Incessant Nagging' After Recent Video Sparked Concern For The Pop Star

"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began as she revealed her frustration with recent attention toward her voice in a video advertisement for Pottery Barn. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"

A PUBLIC AFFAIR! INSIDE JESSICA SIMPSON’S 5 MOST ICONIC OUTFITS — GET THE LOOKS

"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," the pop star continued as she expressed her struggles dealing with the abundance of hate over her body image and appearance.