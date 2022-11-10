Nick Lachey Slams Ex Jessica Simpson, Says Marriage Was Better 'The Second Time'
Nick Lachey knows the second time's the charm! The former Newlyweds star appeared to reference his former marriage to Jessica Simpson during the Love is Blind reunion special on Wednesday, November 9, with a shady joke.
While speaking with one of the couples who got married on the Netflix show, the former boy bander, who is now married to co-host Vanessa Lachey, dissed his first wife asking: “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?”
Nick and Jessica were married from 2002 until they officially separated in 2005, later divorcing the following year. The "What's Left of Me" vocalist later married the former TRL host in 2011, whom he shares sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 5, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 7, with.
The "With You" singer, who also went on to tie the knot with former football player Eric Johnson in 2014 and have three kids of her own, opened up in her memoir, Open Book, about how she struggled with Nick moving on with Vanessa so soon after the demise of their relationship.
"So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me,” Jessica recalled in a diary passage she included in the book. “I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own.”
“I just wanted to know what he thought of me now, because at that point I had no idea,” the blonde beauty said of the musician post-split. “I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person. I knew he did this to hurt me.”
Ever since the two parted ways, Nick has maintained that he will never open Jessica's tell-all. “You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not,” he said in an interview following the book's 2020 release. “Nor will I ever read that book.”
“I obviously knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book," the television personality continued. “I know what the truth is so I don’t need to read it, or read someone’s version of it in a story that I know, that I lived it.”