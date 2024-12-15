Kim Kardashian Has 'Really Stepped Up' to Help Out Jessica Simpson Amid Her Marital Troubles: 'She's Been Brutally Honest'
Would you take marital advice from Kim Kardashian?
According to an insider, Jessica Simpson, 44, has been turning to The Kardashians star, also 44, for guidance as rumors swirl the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, are headed for divorce.
“Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce,” the source spilled. “It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from Nick Lachey was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse.”
The insider noted Kardashian has played a prominent role in being there for Simpson during this tough time.
“Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with,” the source shared of the mother-of-four, who finalized her divorce from ex Kanye West in 2022.
“She’s been brutally honest about how painful it was for her to separate her family, but at the end of the day, she does feel divorce was the right option, so she’s giving Jessica hope that if she does go down that path, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel. She’s not telling her what to do either way, but she has been a sounding board for her and a shoulder to cry on,” the confidante added.
Another insider explained to a separate publication what caused Simpson and Johnson’s romance to start crumbling.
“Jessica relocated to Nashville to work on new music while Eric mostly stayed in L.A. with the kids,” the source shared of the couple, who tied the knot in 2014. “They went into it with a plan, but as time went on, it created a lot of tension. Eric felt abandoned, while Jess felt she wasn’t asking too much, and neither saw the other’s point of view.”
The source claimed the spouses were also butting heads over Simpson's spending habits.
These problems allegedly led to the “Irresistible” songstress “reevaluating her happiness, her marriage and her business empire,” according to a third source, who claimed Simpson is “ready to start fresh.”
“It’s pretty much over between her and Eric; it’s only a matter of time before she files for divorce. He’s always been supportive and an amazing father. They tried couples counseling, which worked for a while, but then things went back to the way they were. They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to, and they’ve just grown apart,” the insider alleged.
