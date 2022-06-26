In 2005, the celeb entered the fashion biz, launching a line of shoes under the name The Jessica Simpson Collection. She soon expanded to clothes, perfume and accessories, with the brand being carried in over 500 department stores across the globe.

In 2015, the company passed $1 billion in sales — though she then sold off the majority of the brand. In 2020, the new owners filed for bankruptcy, so Simpson and mom Tina shelled out $65 million to regain 100 percent control.

"So many men in suits have made me feel underestimated, at this point I just have to laugh, like, 'Oh, you need a hug,'" she spilled to Entrepreneur. "I was always the little girl who had to come in and sit with men in suits, you know? But now I get to wear the suit."