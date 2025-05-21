Jessica Simpson 'Was Dying' From Nerves While Performing Live for the First Time in 15 Years: 'I Felt Naked'

"I can't even tell you how long it's been since I've been that nervous," the fashion designer, 44, confessed to reporter Terri Seymour. "Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still, like, not that it actually keeps me put, but, like, my feet were sweating. I'm like, my feet don't sweat."

"I just kept telling myself, ‘Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment… do not cry,'" the mom-of-three spilled. "And then I see my dad, like, up in the corner and I'm like, ‘Ah, I'm going to cry. I'm going to cry. Do not cry. Just sing your songs. Just sing your songs.’"