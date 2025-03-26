Single Jessica Simpson Leaves Flirty Comment on Shirtless Video of Jeremy Renner 15 Years After Romance Rumors
Is a romance between Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner in the A-listers' future?
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer recently left a subtly flirtatious comment beneath a shirtless video of the Mayor of Kingstown star working out — only a couple months after she announced her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson following 10 years of marriage back in January.
In a video shared to Instagram earlier this month, Renner showed off his ripped abs and toned body in a series of clips of himself in the gym.
Seeming to catch her eye, Simpson simply dropped a fire emoji in the comments section of the post, prompting Renner to "like" her message and start speculation there could be a budding romance between the two.
On Sunday, March 23, the pair further fueled romance rumors after Simpson left a lengthier comment on a video of Renner exercising with his mom, Valerie Cearley.
"I love this oh my…Mama is STRONG…I need to go do sit ups now 🤣," the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" hitmaker wrote beneath the clip, which again featured Renner without a shirt on.
Internet sleuths then realized Simpson had "liked" almost every single post Renner has shared since the end of January, which matches the timeline of when the public learned she was single after her separation from Johnson.
On March 21, Renner was spotted in Simpson's comments section following the announcement of her new EP, titled Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.
"I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free. His eyes are on the sparrow and I know He watches me. God told me I needed to feel the fear and do it anyway as I’m moving into my truth while embracing the beauty of uncertainty. And so I did," her caption read in part, as Renner penned: "Congrats Jess !!! 👏👏👏🔥."
Simpson and Renner's social media banter comes roughly 15 years after the duo first sparked dating rumors at a cocktail party in 2010.
At the time, an eyewitness told People the "Irresistible" singer and the Hawkeye actor were "flirting up a storm" at the event.
"Jeremy spent the night hitting on Jessica like crazy," the spy spilled more than a decade ago, claiming Renner and Simpson exchanged phone numbers before the soirée came to an end.
Renner — who shares daughter Ava, who turns 12 on March 28, with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — later shut down rumors he and Simpson were dating. (Simpson is a mom to her and Johnson's three kids: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 6.)
Perhaps a second chance is in the cards, as Renner and Simpson are both newly single after their respective breakups with previous partners.
While Simpson confirmed earlier this year that she and Johnson had been "living separately" after their marital demise, a source told Page Six in February that Renner was dating fashion influencer Cassandra "CC" Mason — who is 28 years younger than the Marvel star — "off and on" throughout 2024.
The insider said Renner and Mason split before the start of 2025 after about eight months of dating.