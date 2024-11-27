Kristin Cavallari Recalls Paparazzi Following Her During High-Profile Romance With Nick Lachey: 'It Was a Lot'

“I had so many paparazzi following my every move, waiting outside my house,” The Hills star, 37, recounted on the Tuesday, November 26, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “And that was the first time I experienced that.”

“It was wild. It was a lot ,” she shared. “He had just gotten a divorce from Jessica Simpson . So this was like the biggest thing in 2000 … [it] must have been like 2006. And it was a wild ride.”

Kristin Cavallari admitted she felt overwhelmed by the spotlight during her relationship with Nick Lachey.

Cavallari, who was still in her teens at the time, felt overwhelmed when people would compare her to Simpson.

“Stealing her red carpet poses? There’s like four f----- poses you can do on the red carpet,” she vented. “Like, my hand on my hip? You think I’m stealing her poses? Like, what?”