Kristin Cavallari Recalls Paparazzi Following Her During High-Profile Romance With Nick Lachey: 'It Was a Lot'

kristin cavallari nick lachey paparazzi
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari revealed the intense paparazzi attention during her romance with Nick Lachey.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari reflected on her short and messy dating experience with Nick Lachey.

“I had so many paparazzi following my every move, waiting outside my house,” The Hills star, 37, recounted on the Tuesday, November 26, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “And that was the first time I experienced that.”

“It was wild. It was a lot,” she shared. “He had just gotten a divorce from Jessica Simpson. So this was like the biggest thing in 2000 … [it] must have been like 2006. And it was a wild ride.”

Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

Kristin Cavallari admitted she felt overwhelmed by the spotlight during her relationship with Nick Lachey.

Cavallari, who was still in her teens at the time, felt overwhelmed when people would compare her to Simpson.

“Stealing her red carpet poses? There’s like four f----- poses you can do on the red carpet,” she vented. “Like, my hand on my hip? You think I’m stealing her poses? Like, what?”

The media frenzy reached its peak when a close friend betrayed her.

"This was a wild time in my life, because I was, overnight, on the cover of every tabloid,” she mentioned.

"This was when I really started to kind of lose trust in some people,” she said, referring to a pal, who sold a picture of her and Lachey to several news publications.

Source: MEGA

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey got married in 2011.

The Laguna Beach alum, who divorced Jay Cutler in 2020, went on to detail the frustrating experience.

"I was out one night with my friend, and Nick was there, and we were all sitting together. We were at a club," Cavallari explained. “She acted like she was taking a photo of just me and her, right? Nick is in it next to me, but he's not looking at the camera because everyone thought it was a picture of me and [my friend], but Nick is actually in it a little bit."

MORE ON:
Kristin Cavallari

“So [she] sold this picture for $2,500 and it’s not even a good picture. It’s an awful photo, in fact, it doesn’t even look like we’re together. It looks like they took two pictures of us and put them together,” Cavallari, who just broke up with Montana Boyz star Mark Estes, revealed.

Source: MEGA

The podcast host recently revealed her past hookups.

The singer, 51, has been married to Vanessa Lachey since 2011, with whom he shares three children.

In the end, the incident was a turning point for the Very Cavallari star.

“That was kind of the first real sense of betrayal I felt,” Kristin said. “Like wow, I’m not even safe with people I think are my friends. That was my introduction to shadiness.”

Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

Kristin Cavallari felt like her 'image' was 'controlled' in her teens.

Though growing up in the spotlight can be daunting, Kristin has managed to come out on top.

“Since I first started on TV at 17, my image has been controlled to a degree,” she said to Us Weekly in 2023. “So this is the first thing I’ve done where I’m like, ‘This is the real me for the first time in my entire career. I’m in a really good place in my life, and I feel like I can finally open that door and let people in.’”

